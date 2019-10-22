This content was published on October 22, 2019 6:37 AM

John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media LLC, arrives for the morning sessions during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Billionaires, chief executive officers, and leaders from the technology, media, and finance industries gather this week at the Idaho mountain resort conference hosted by investment banking firm Allen & Co.

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire cable mogul John Malone’s plan for a $6.4 billion sale of UPC Switzerland unraveled after would-be purchaser Sunrise Communications AG concluded its shareholders don’t support the move.

Sunrise called off a shareholder vote scheduled for Wednesday on a rights offering to fund the purchase. A clear majority of investors who registered their shares to vote at the meeting wouldn’t support the capital increase, the Swiss company said Tuesday. Sunrise said the decision was made with the consent of Liberty Global Plc.

Liberty Global Chairman Malone had agreed in February to sell the unit, raising the prospect that he would rake in a hefty cash pile to support a range of activities, including shareholder payouts and acquisitions in western Europe. But Freenet AG, Sunrise’s biggest investor, railed against the purchase price and an influential proxy advisor came out against the deal last week, wiping out the possibility of success.

If the transaction fails, it would be the second setback this year for the man who sold cable provider Tele-Communications Inc. to AT&T Inc. for $48 billion in 1999. Malone’s attempted purchase of Millicom International Cellular SA fell apart in January on price concerns.

Neither Malone nor Sunrise have completely walked away from the deal. Sunrise’s statement said the agreement to purchase UPC shares remains in place. The company’s shares were indicated 2.6% higher in Julius Baer pre-market trading.

The Swiss company, led by Chief Executive Officer Olaf Swantee, had agreed to pay for UPC through a mix of debt and about 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.2 billion) raised from a rights issue. Freenet balked at this mix. Eventually the rights issue was cut to 2.8 billion Swiss francs, and last week Liberty Global pledged as much as 500 million francs to support the capital increase.

These changes weren’t enough to earn the approval of proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services, which said a fair value range for UPC was 4.6 billion francs to 5.2 billion francs.

Swantee told Bloomberg earlier this month a management shake-up at the Swiss company is likely if the deal doesn’t go through.

Without UPC, Sunrise will be “a weaker company,” Ulrich Rathe, analyst at Jefferies International Ltd., said in an interview late Monday.

(Updates with background, analyst comment from fifth paragraph)

--With assistance from Sam Nagarajan.

To contact the reporters on this story: Albertina Torsoli in Geneva at atorsoli@bloomberg.net;Thomas Seal in London at tseal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Beth Mellor at bmellor@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Ryan, Anne Pollak

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram