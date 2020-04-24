(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA reported its fastest sales growth in almost five years as consumers loaded up on frozen food, boosting brands that have faltered in recent years such as Stouffer’s and Hot Pockets.
- First-quarter sales rose 4.3% on an organic basis. Analysts expected 3%.
- Nestle maintained its forecast for an improvement in sales growth this year, with the big caveat that it’s too early to assess the full impact of Covid-19. The company has been aiming toward mid-single-digit growth in the next two years.
- The world’s largest food company confirmed it has put a Chinese unit called Yinlu up for sale, following Bloomberg reports about such a move. Nestle is considering options for the business, which had sales of 700 million Swiss francs ($716 million) last year, mostly from selling peanut milk drinks and canned rice porridge, which are product categories in decline.
Nestle is trying to help some of its hardest-hit customers, which are restaurants and caterers that have been forced to close. The company is investing 500 million francs in a plan that involves extending payment terms, suspending rental fees for coffee machines and offering free products.
- Nestle shares have risen 11% in the past month.
