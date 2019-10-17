Nestle branded biodegradable paper cups stand on display inside the new Nestle SA Institute of Packaging Sciences in Vevey, Switzerland, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Nestle set a target to reach zero net greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050 as Schneider said climate change is one of the greatest risks to the company’s future business. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Nestle SA plans to return as much as $20 billion to shareholders by 2022 and indicated an appetite for acquisitions to help Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider sustain faster growth and better profit margins.

Flush with cash after the $10 billion sale of a dermatology unit earlier this month, the Swiss food giant said Thursday that it will start a new share buyback program in January and may complement it with special dividends over the next three years. It’s also reorganizing its bottled-water business after a sales decline.

Schneider is wrapping up his third year at the head of the food giant, during which Nestle’s market value has increased by almost $80 billion. The maker of Nescafe and KitKat bars has bought more than 20 companies under the CEO, the first outsider to gain the position in almost a century. He’s axing about 4,000 jobs involved in frozen-food delivery in the U.S. and helped put the company on track for savings of 1.9 billion francs ($1.9 billion) this year.

Nestle signaled it’s sharpening its M&A focus further as it unveiled a new management group that will seek out growth opportunities, to be led by Sanjay Bahadur, a 37-year corporate veteran who has been head of acquisitions for the past decade and finance director for greater China before that.

Nestle said, however, it would prefer to make investments to expand its main businesses, and it would scale down the 20 billion-franc target if any sizable acquisitions pop up.

The CEO said it’s hard to say how likely it is that Nestle will distribute the full amount.

“With acquisitions, it always takes two sides,” Schneider said, speaking on a call with reporters. “It takes a willing buyer and a willing seller, and it all has to happen on terms that are prudent and meaningful for us, so we’ll need to see.”

Schneider gained a reputation as a dealmaker at his former employer, Fresenius SE, where he transformed the German company into Europe’s largest operator of private health clinics through more than 30 acquisitions.

Nestle will probably make further divestments next year before making a large purchase in medical nutrition or health sciences around 2021, possibly expanding in the U.S., predicted Alain Oberhuber, an analyst at MainFirst Bank.

“I expect a bigger acquisition,” he said. “The question mark is on timing.”

Nestle is also restructuring its bottled water unit, where sales are headed for a second annual decline as tough competition attracted consumers away from Nestle’s low-end brands. Nestle Waters will no longer run as a separate business and will instead be integrated into Nestle’s three main geographical zones. Maurizio Patarnello, the head of the unit, will exit Nestle’s executive board.

Sparkling Flavors

Schneider said Nestle will focus its portfolio on faster-growing brands of sparkling and flavored waters like Perrier and S. Pellegrino. The category should be able to boost sales growth up to 5% to 7% annually eventually, he said.

Shares of Nestle fell as much as 1.6% in morning trading. Europe’s largest company by market value reported a slight deceleration in third-quarter sales growth to 3.7% as pricing declined, especially in coffee. Nestle said the softness is temporary and pricing will improve this quarter and into 2020.

The new buyback comes a month as Nestle’s shares trade near record levels, and the size exceeded MainFirst’s estimate of 12 billion francs.

Separately, Nestle repeated that it will complete its review of its ailing European processed-meat brand Herta by the end of the year. Nestle put the unit up for sale eight months ago. The only bid it got was from Bigard, France’s largest meat processor, and Nestle found the 300 million-euro price too low, Les Echos said last month.

Schneider is getting Nestle closer to meeting the decade-old sales target he scrapped in his first year at the company, though analysts still don’t think he’ll make it in 2020. After missing the 5% to 6% goal for four years, the company brought Schneider in to step up the pace.

(Updates with CEO comments starting in sixth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Corinne Gretler in Zurich at cgretler1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, John Lauerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram