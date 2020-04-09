(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fluctuated on Thursday as investors digested another surge in jobless claims as well as new Federal Reserve measures to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus. European stocks gained, the dollar fell and Treasuries pared an advance.

Contracts for the main American indexes struggled for momentum a day after the S&P 500 closed back in bull-market territory. They swung wildly as data showed the number of claims for unemployment benefits in the world’s largest economy surged for a third week. At the same time, the Fed announced another series of sweeping steps to provide as much as $2.3 trillion in additional aid during the pandemic.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index trimmed its advance and government bonds in the region gained amid reports that Italy, Spain and the U.K. may extend lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Most Asian stocks rose, though Japanese shares retreated. Oil futures climbed as the OPEC+ coalition continued efforts to agree a deal to trim production.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.7% as of 8:37 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advanced 1.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% to 1,254.20.

The euro increased 0.1% to $1.0874.

The British pound advanced 0.3% to $1.2416.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.86 per dollar.

The Russian ruble strengthened 1.2% to 74.12 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 0.74%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s decreased one basis point to 1.951 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped four basis points to -0.35%.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 0.33%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 5.4% to $26.45 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,664.34 an ounce.

Iron ore gained 1.5% to $81.98 per metric ton.

Natural gas decreased 1.1% to $1.76 per mmbtu.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes