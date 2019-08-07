A logo sits on display on a building at the Novartis AG campus in Basel, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Trying to streamline an operation that spends more than $5 billion a year on developing new drugs, Novartis dispatched teams to jetmaker Boeing Co. and Swissgrid AG, a power company, to observe how they use technology-laden crisis centers to prevent failures and blackouts.

(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG slumped after U.S. regulators said a unit that developed a costly breakthrough gene therapy knew about potential manipulation of animal testing data but failed to disclose it before the treatment was approved.

The Swiss drugmaker became aware of a data problem on March 14 but didn’t alert the FDA for more than a month after the agency’s May 24 approval of the drug. The therapy, called Zolgensma, is the most expensive medicine in the world, selling for $2.1 million. Novartis shares fell as much as 3% in Zurich trading.

The company’s actions are being assessed and could lead to civil or criminal penalties, said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The data manipulation doesn’t call into question the safety or effectiveness of Zolgensma and the drug will remain on the market, according to the FDA.

Novartis has faced questions over conduct before, notably last year when payments made to Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen were disclosed, prompting the company to shake up its legal team and name a new head of ethics, risk and compliance.

“The Zolgensma issue just shows how difficult it is to change the culture in Novartis, despite the new CEO having made this a key priority,” Stefan Schneider, an analyst at Vontobel in Switzerland, wrote in a note to clients.

Animal Testing

Novartis said it has full confidence in the medicine’s safety. The therapy is approved for the treatment of young children with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare and deadly muscle-weakening disease.

Novartis said it immediately initiated an investigation into allegations of data manipulation and shared its interim findings with the FDA and other regulators. The company said it doesn’t expect the issue to impact future regulatory filings or development programs for the medication.

AveXis, the Novartis unit that developed Zolgensma, informed the FDA on June 28 that company personnel had manipulated data from product testing done in animals as part of the development of the company’s manufacturing process.

The information was intended to allow the company and regulators to compare a version of the therapy used in the initial studies of Zolgensma with an updated version administered in later-stage studies and toxicology reports. The manufacturing processes were different, so scientists were relying on animal tests to compare the properties of each formulation.

Approval Timing

There is no evidence any of the human study results were manipulated and only a tiny portion of the earlier data was flawed, Marks said in an interview. He said the agency likely wouldn’t have approved Zolgensma when it did had it known about the issue at the time.

While the flawed data may call into question some of the findings from the earliest human studies of Zolgensma, it should have no effect on later-stage studies that are producing evidence that the treatment can transform the lives of patients, he said.

“We don’t have any concern about the children who will go on to be treated,” he said. “We would do a greater disservice by taking it off the market at this time.”

Data Review

The agency completed an inspection of the company’s data and manufacturing processes, reviewed a tremendous amount of data and fully discussed the details before taking action, Marks said.

Wilson Bryan, director of the FDA’s Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies, passed on the admission from Novartis on July 1 and expressed concerns, according to an incident memo the agency posted Tuesday. FDA reviewers who approved Zolgensma then discussed the implications of the data manipulation for three days in July over an 11-day period.

The FDA then sent two inspectors to AveXis’s San Diego lab to review testing records. The inspectors were there from July 24 until Aug. 2, according to an inspection report.

In the incident memo, Bryan wrote that there is compelling evidence of Zolgensma’s effectiveness “based on the information available at this time.” A full assessment of the impact of the data manipulation “may take at least several months,” he wrote.

With assistance from Sam Unsted.

Michelle Fay Cortez in Minneapolis at mcortez@bloomberg.net;Anna Edney in Washington at aedney@bloomberg.net

Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Marthe Fourcade

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

