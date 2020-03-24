(Bloomberg) --

The coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on Europe as Spain reported the highest death toll for a single day and more evidence emerged of the crippling impact on the continent’s economy.

Spanish authorities recorded a further 514 deaths on Tuesday, with the country struggling to contain the outbreak despite strict rules that are keeping people in their homes. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that the worst is yet to come, while Italy tightened restrictions on movement and Britain spent its first day in lockdown.

There’s no sign yet of the pandemic peaking, and different countries are at varying stages of trying to cope with the sheer influx of patients to hospitals and the effects on economies of keeping everyone indoors. The French and German governments are looking at further measures to keep companies afloat and pump money into the system once the virus risk eases, on top of aid already committed.

Italy passed China last week to become the deadliest center of the disease, yet the focus Tuesday was on Spain, where fatalities increased to 2,696 from 2,182 the day before, according to health ministry data. The number of confirmed cases rose to just shy of 40,000.

Spain is already in the second week of a lockdown set to continue until April 11, with severe restrictions on mobility, as police patrol the streets and the army helps to move patients. In Madrid, the regional and city governments have set up makeshift hospitals in hotels and at the main convention center to alleviate the stress on a public health service operating at full capacity.

Tighter Grip

Italy’s government may now impose fines of up to 3,000 euros ($3,260) for violations of the lockdown. A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte later Tuesday is expected to approve the fines, and police powers to seize vehicles of anyone caught violating the restrictions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Economically, the country is in turmoil, with almost all industrial production shuttered. The cabinet is also planning to approve a measure allowing for the extension of different levels of lockdown up to July 31, if circumstances warrant it, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The U.K. could tighten its lockdown measures if more action is deemed necessary after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to stay at home. The government approved a ban on all unnecessary movement of people for at least three weeks. Police will break up gatherings and will have the power to fine individuals who defy the tough new laws.

The U.K. had previously been criticized for moving too slowly on social distancing, with schools, pubs and restaurants closing only on Friday.

Hit Hard

Across Europe, companies are taking a financial battering not seen in decades as the curbs on businesses and households bite.

The first major data outlining the damage showed demand plunging at a record pace, activity shrinking and sentiment worsening. Governments and central banks have promised massive stimulus to cushion the blow and protect jobs, yet politicians and policy makers are unlikely to be able to stave off a deep recession this year.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is evaluating an additional stimulus program to help revive the economy after the crisis recedes, according to a person close to the discussions. The package to get the economy growing again, should it be needed, would come on top of the more than 750 billion euros in emergency aid announced Monday, this person said.

The action would be targeted for immediate impact, though a broad distribution of funds isn’t on the table, the person said. The finance ministry declined to comment. The economy ministry wasn’t immediately available to comment.

In France, the government has compiled a list of companies that need state support to survive, with the aeronautics and auto industries among the priorities.

The increase in infections in Switzerland slowed, though Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management at the Federal Office of Public Health, said it was too early to declare a change in the trend. The nation had 8,836 cases Tuesday, almost as many as South Korea, which has six times more people.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said cases were increasing at a slower-than-anticipated pace, though that might mean the peak is delayed. The nation had 2,362 cases as of Tuesday, with 30 deaths.

(Updates with details on Switzerland, Portugal)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018