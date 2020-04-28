This content was published on April 28, 2020 7:25 AM

(Bloomberg) --

A study evaluating a Novartis AG cholesterol drug stopped enlisting patients due to Covid-19, a sign the pandemic is hampering research.

The Swiss drugmaker has paused new enrollment in a large U.K. clinical trial called Orion-4 that’s evaluating the experimental heart drug inclisiran, Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said in a Bloomberg Television interview. The medicine, a potential blockbuster, was central to Novartis’s $9.7 billion takeover of Medicines Co. last year.

“The real issue for us, and across the sector, has been new clinical trial starts, as well as continuing enrollment of studies that are ongoing,” Narasimhan said in an interview with Anna Edwards. “We’re doing our best to mitigate that.”

Novartis is far from alone. The virus is probably having an impact on enrollment for a study of Biogen Inc.’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab, according to Wolfe Research analysts. Regulators around the world have asked researchers to avoid in-person interactions and try to use telephone or video visits instead.

In the long run, clinical trials will probably remain on track and Novartis has been able to shift studies to China and Asia, Narasimhan said.

The pandemic so far hasn’t hurt demand for existing Novartis medicines -- quite the contrary as patients rushed to buy more essential drugs before lockdowns. The company maintained its sales and profit forecast for the year as it reported first-quarter earnings.

Novartis shares were little changed in Zurich, rising less than 1% to 88.86 Swiss francs in early trading Tuesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes