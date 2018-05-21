The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 21, 2018 6:00 AM May 21, 2018 - 06:00

(Bloomberg) -- Partners Group Holding AG agreed to buy a stake in GlobalLogic Inc. from funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners LLP in a deal that values the software development company at more than $2 billion.

Zug, Switzerland-based Partners will become an equal shareholder with existing investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Apax said in a statement Monday. CPPIB became a shareholder in April 2017 when Apax sold a 48 percent stake to the pension fund.

The company has doubled its revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization since being acquired by Apax in 2013, according to the statement.

The sale represents a return of more than five-times the private equity firm’s initial investment, said a person with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public.

With 12,000 employees globally, GlobalLogic creates digital products including mobile and web applications for customers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sarah Syed in London at ssyed35@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dinesh Nair at dnair5@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann, Kim Robert McLaughlin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!