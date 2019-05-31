This content was published on May 31, 2019 1:45 PM

(Bloomberg) -- Quantitative hedge fund Amplitude Capital AG, bruised by two years of losses in one of its main money pools, is returning client money after investor withdrawals sparked a plunge in assets.

The fund stopped trading in April, said a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The Zug, Switzerland-based firm managed about $1.75 billion until recently but outflows cut the firm’s assets to $860 million at the end of March, according to another person.

Emails and calls to Amplitude’s founder Karsten Schroeder remained unanswered.

Many quantitative hedge funds, which rely on algorithms to bet across asset classes, struggled to turn a profit last year amid bouts of volatility. Investors pulled $8 billion from funds using the strategy in the first four months of this year on top of $19 billion of withdrawals last year, according to data from eVestment.

The closure marks continued pressure on the $3 trillion hedge-fund industry as investors bail out following years of high fees and mediocre returns. Closures have outnumbered launches in each of the last three years, according to data from Eurekahedge.

Amplitude’s Klassik Strategy, which started in more than 14 years ago and trades more than 70 exchange traded futures, lost almost 3% each in 2018 and 2017 and was up about 3% through April this year, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.

The firm joins the likes of Sator Square Capital Management, Nektar Asset Management, Rubicon Fund Management and Azentus Capital Management in shutting funds or returning money to investors this year.

