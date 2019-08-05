(Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped after China struck back in its trade dispute with the U.S. and let the yuan tumble to the weakest level in more than a decade. Treasuries led a global bond rally as investors dashed to safer assets.

The S&P 500 Index extended its drop from a record to about 5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 500 points. The broader measure is down six straight days, mired in the longest slide since October. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the market’s “fear gauge” surged 21%. The 10-year Treasury yield tumbled to as low as 1.74%, approaching the level it fell to the day after President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. China’s yuan sank beyond 7 per dollar, while emerging-market stocks plummeted.

Demand for haven assets spiked on concern the conflict between the world’s two biggest economies will weigh on global growth. The Japanese yen rallied while gold made a run toward $1,500 an ounce. Equities took another leg down after a gauge of U.S. service industries declined in July to an almost three-year low. Bitcoin traded near $11,800, with strong demand from China. Oil slid to near $55 a barrel in New York.

“The trade war is now intensifying and it’s possible that a currency war will start as well,” said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “Neither is good for the global economy and both will hurt equity markets.”

President Trump said the yuan slide is “called ‘currency manipulation”’ and indicated he’d like the Federal Reserve to act to counter the Chinese action. Swaps show bets the U.S. central bank will ease by 100 basis points by December 2020, a quarter point more than what was priced in after last week’s cut.

The trade war has been a consistent catalyst for market volatility and hopes of a resolution are now being sent even further out in the horizon, according to Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial Corporation. While that could continue to challenge portfolios, investors should not make the mistake of trying to time the markets amid the sell-off, he said.

“This too shall eventually pass, and bouts of volatility in recent months have shown this can happen quickly,” said Loewengart.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

Earnings from financial giants include: UniCredit, AIG, ABN Amro Bank, Standard Bank, Japan Post Bank.

Five Asian central banks have rate decisions including India, Australia and New Zealand.

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week. Governor Lael Brainard is up first on Monday, followed by St. Louis chief James Bullard on Tuesday and Chicago’s Charles Evans a day later. All are Federal Open Market Committee voters.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index declined 2% to 2,873.73 as of 11:16 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid 2.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 2.3%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 2.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro advanced 0.7% to $1.1181.

The Japanese yen increased 0.4% to 106.17 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 1.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.51%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped four basis points to 0.513%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1% to $55.10 a barrel.

Gold increased 0.7% to $1,468.20 an ounce.

