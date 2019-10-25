Pedestrians pass in front of a Charles Schwab Corp. branch on Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index climbed above its record high amid positive signs on trade talks and as investors assessed corporate results.

Equities extended their weekly advance after the U.S. said it’s close to finalizing sections of the first phase of a trade deal with China. Technology shares led gains on Intel Corp.’s upbeat outlook. Amazon.com Inc. pared losses as investors weighed its profit decline against prospects for future growth.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by phone on Friday. The world’s two biggest economies are working on details of a limited agreement, after talks earlier this month at which the U.S. agreed not to hike tariffs in October, and said China agreed to increase purchases and other concessions. If the negotiations go well, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may meet in Chile next month to sign the deal.

More on corporate news:

Visa Inc. issued forecasts that were better than expected.

Verizon Communications Inc. exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for profit and subscriber growth.

Juniper Networks Inc. boosted its stock buyback authorization by $1 billion and reported earnings that beat estimates.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. reported net sales that missed the lowest analyst projection.

Charter Communications Inc. posted revenue that met the average analyst estimate.

Elsewhere, the pound dropped as French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the European Union’s attempt to delay Brexit for three months. Treasuries fell after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to 3,025.74 as of 12:01 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.7%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro dipped 0.2% to $1.1081.

The British pound decreased 0.1% to $1.2832.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.1% to 108.75 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 1.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased four basis points to -0.36%.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 0.68%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $56.34 a barrel.

Gold gained 0.1% to $1,506.40 an ounce.

