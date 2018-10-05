The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures painted a mixed picture while stocks in Europe fell as Treasury yields continued their upward march, rounding out a tough week in which a rout in technology shares roiled Asian equity markets. The dollar was steady ahead of the American payrolls report.

Miners led a drop in the Stoxx Europe 600 index as industrial-metal prices fell, while tech shares slipped along with banks as Danske Bank A/S headed for a four-year low amid renewed worries about money-laundering fines. PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. plunged 15 percent in Hong Kong as tech stocks led declines in Asia earlier after Bloomberg reported that China infiltrated U.S. companies by hacking hardware. Nasdaq futures fell, while those on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were little changed. Tesla Inc. declined in pre-market trading after CEO Elon Musk ridiculed the SEC in a tweet storm.

The sell-off in Treasuries continued spilling over into Europe, where Germany’s 30-year security was poised for its biggest one-week yield increase since April. Italian bonds also slipped as GDP forecasts failed to convince investors the country will be able to meet fiscal targets.

The tech rout is the latest blow for global stocks in a week that saw 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climb to to seven-year highs, reducing demand for riskier assets. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stoked the rates surge when he said the central bank could eventually boost its benchmark past the neutral level, after data that underscored the strength of the U.S. economy. Investors’ focus is now squarely on Friday’s monthly U.S. payrolls report for further clues on the policy outlook.

Meanwhile, India’s rupee weakened and bonds rallied after the country’s central bank unexpectedly kept its policy rate unchanged. The country’s benchmark stock index fell, while a gauge of emerging-market equities dropped to a 15-month low.

Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices climbed back toward $75 a barrel. Copper led a decline in industrial-metal prices as a rally in raw materials stalled. Gold advanced, capping the best week in six for the precious metal.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.5 percent as of 7:42 a.m. New York time, the lowest in three weeks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased less than 0.05 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index sank 0.6 percent.

Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.6 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.7 percent to the lowest in 15 months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent.

The euro declined less than 0.05 percent to $1.151.

The British pound climbed 0.2 percent to $1.3047, the strongest in more than a week.

The Japanese yen increased less than 0.05 percent to 113.89 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.20 percent, the highest in more than seven years.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.55 percent, the highest in more than 19 weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 1.678 percent, the highest in almost three years.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 0.155 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield jumped eight basis points to 3.409 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3 percent to $74.53 a barrel.

Gold increased 0.2 percent to $1,202.65 an ounce.

Copper fell 0.4 percent to $2.77 a pound, the lowest in more than two weeks.

