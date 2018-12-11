Stock Gains Wiped Out as Trump Threatens Shutdown: Markets Wrap

Web servers stand inside the Facebook Inc. Prineville Data Center in Prineville, Oregon, U.S. Photographer: Meg Roussos

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. stock rally reversed course as traders grew skeptical of apparent progress in the trade war and President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the government.

The S&P 500 gain that once reached 1.4 percent mostly disappeared, with financial shares suffering as Trump said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government if his demands for border funding aren’t met. Carmakers remained higher after China signaled it may cut tariffs on auto imports, but investors were cautious about expecting a broader deal. The dollar strengthened. Oil gained on speculation production cuts will re-balance the market.

U.S. stocks have been whipsawed in recent weeks as traders searched Trump’s tweets for clues about the outlook for trade talks, tried to decide if a stock selloff could prompt the Federal Reserve to pare back rate increases and evaluated economic data that signaled a slowdown may be coming. Monday’s session saw the S&P 500 Index’s biggest full reversal since Feb. 6 as it erased a 1.9 percent decline and ended 0.2 percent higher.

“It went from headline excitement to cold reality challenges,” said Mike Bailey, the director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “You’ve got a pretty skeptical market out there.”

The news on car tariffs followed reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed a timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Yet investors also have an eye on the continuing flap over Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. And among a plethora of political risks, the U.K. is struggling to put its Brexit deal back on track and fears linger over the possibility a French protest movement could escalate further.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed the most in six weeks. India’s assets saw a choppy session, with stocks initially roiled by a surprise resignation of the central bank governor Monday, before posting a recovery. Emerging-market shares climbed.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:59 p.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 1.5 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.1 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.2 percent.

The Nikkei-225 Stock Average slipped 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 percent.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1319.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.29 per dollar.

The British pound fell 0.4 percent to $1.2515.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index was little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.86 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.23 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 1.18 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4 percent to $51.71 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,244.50 an ounce.

