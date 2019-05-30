This content was published on May 30, 2019 3:38 PM

(Bloomberg) -- The rebound in U.S. stocks faltered as Treasuries resumed an advance that’s pinned yields at 19-month lows and raised alarms about the strength of the American economy.

The S&P 500 was little changed after failing to retake the 2,800 level it closed below for the first time since March. Chipmakers pushed higher, while energy shares slid with the price of crude. A fresh batch of economic data suggested the expansion was on firm footing before the Trump administration escalated the trade war earlier in May, but an inversion in part of the yield curve has investors on edge about the threat of a recession.

U.S. equities have plunged 5% in May, but remain higher by 11% in 2019. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.25% after falling as low as 2.21% Wednesday, while the dollar traded at a five-month high.

Turbulence in stocks and the march lower in bond yields this week suggest investors are increasingly coming to terms with an uncertain outlook for markets. The possibility that Beijing may cut exports of rare-earth minerals, along with signs that U.S.-EU talks aren’t going anywhere meaningful, are adding to trade tensions. Meanwhile, bond markets are flashing a warning, with the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries, often watched as an early signal of pending recession, sliding to a 2007 low Wednesday.

“What’s going on in Treasury markets is ultimately a repricing of growth expectations,” John Bilton, head of global multi-asset strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “We don’t see a recession coming in the next 12 months even allowing for the yield-curve inversion we’ve seen, typically that’s a signal that has a long lead time.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed, led by media firms, a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly three weeks. Asian markets were mixed, with Shanghai edging lower as China notched a fresh escalation of the tariff war by putting U.S. soybean purchases on hold.

Elsewhere, oil traded around $59 a barrel after the release of an industry report showing a much bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Here are some key events coming up:

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

On Friday, data is due on the Fed’s preferred measure of price pressures; the gauge, which excludes food an energy, is forecast to be steady at an annual 1.6%.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed 0.1% as of 11:38 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4%.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.3%, the first retreat in a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.8%, the highest in more than a week on the biggest increase in eight weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%, the highest in more than five months.

The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.1138.

The British pound declined less than 0.05% to $1.2625, the weakest in 21 weeks.

The onshore yuan increased 0.1% to 6.906 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 2.25%, the lowest in 20 months.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.09%, the lowest in more than 15 months.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to -0.18%.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.079%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained less than 0.05% to $58.82 a barrel.

Iron ore climbed 0.5% to $100.44 per metric ton.

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,280.72 an ounce.

