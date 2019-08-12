This content was published on August 13, 2019 12:12 AM

Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Japan's Topix index closed lower after fluctuating as investors assessed trade frictions and geopolitical risks.

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed their U.S. counterparts lower Tuesday as political unrest in Hong Kong and Argentina added to trade concerns and knocked sentiment. Treasury yields steadied after Monday’s slide.

Shares fell back in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Hong Kong futures were lower after protesters brought the city’s airport to a standstill on Monday. U.S. contracts ticked higher. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index retreated for a second day and now sits almost 5% below its all-time high. The dollar was flat and the yen little changed.

The latest sell-off in risk assets provided another reminder of the fragile mood across markets extending the rocky start to August. Government bond gains show ongoing caution by traders who’ve increased bets for more central bank stimulus in recent weeks, as the U.S. and China escalate their trade war and a slew of global data point to slowing growth.

Argentina’s peso and equities sank after voters turned on the president in a primary vote. Corn futures plunged the most since 2013 as more of the grain was planted than analysts had estimated.

Elsewhere, oil held steady after Saudi Aramco’s first-half earnings contained no surprises for the market.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix Index fell 1.2% as of 9:08 a.m. in Tokyo.

Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index fell 1.2%.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 105.38 per dollar after rising for fourth day.

The offshore yuan was stable at 7.0991 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.

The euro was trading at $1.1214, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.65%.

Australia’s 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to 0.93%.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,512 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $54.86 a barrel.

