This content was published on December 4, 2018 11:14 PM Dec 4, 2018 - 23:14

An anti-Brexit protester waves an European Union (EU) flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels later, as she tries to fine-tune a Brexit deal she can get through a skeptical Parliament. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities looked set to decline for a second day after a resurgence in growth worries contributed to a tumble in U.S. stocks and a surge in haven assets like Treasuries and the yen.

Shares in Australia and New Zealand sank and futures pointed lower in Japan, China and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index lost 3.2 percent and the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.91 percent as concern mounted that little progress has been made to ease the trade war. Financial shares sank as the yield curve continued to flatten, with the latest nudge from a hawkish comment by a Federal Reserve official. Adding to the risk aversion was news that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s push to avoid a so-called “hard Brexit” may be at risk.

“It’s the markets really trying to reprice and reset growth rates for next year,” Darrell Cronk, Wells Fargo Investment Institute president, told Bloomberg TV in New York. “It’s a confluence of three events: Concerns about trade, what will happen with Brexit and heightened concerns about a hard landing after what happened in the U.K. parliament, and the yield curve” and its potential to invert, he said.

The breach of a key technical level for U.S. stocks saw losses accelerate on increased volume after futures on the S&P 500 dropped below their 200-day moving average.

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he could extend a 90-day truce in his trade war with China, while his top White House economic adviser backtracked from the president’s announcement that Beijing had agreed to reduce tariffs on U.S.-made cars. The developments again called into question the extent of a trade agreement the White House said Trump had struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping over dinner at the Group of 20 summit on Saturday.

U.S. growth concern is causing some traders to bet that the Fed will cut interest rates as soon as 2020. The swaps market has brought forward the timing for when it sees the hiking cycle peaking, toward the end of 2019 or early 2020, a period when the Fed’s own projections indicate tightening will still be under way.

Elsewhere, oil fell as doubts about OPEC’s appetite for production curbs exacerbated signs of swelling American surpluses.

Coming Up

U.S. financial markets are set to close Wednesday for a national day of mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

Friday brings the U.S. monthly employment report for November.

China November trade data are due on Saturday.

Main Market Moves

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.8 percent.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7 percent.

Hang Seng futures lost 0.6 percent and FTSE China A50 futures declined 1.4 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 were flat. The S&P 500 fell 3.2 percent, while the Nasdaq 100 slumped 3.8 percent on Tuesday.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index slid 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 112.75 per dollar after rising 0.8 percent.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8511 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro traded at $1.1344.

The pound bought $1.2717.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 2.91 percent.

Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 2.51 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1 percent to $52.71 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,238.78 an ounce following two days of gains.

LME copper fell 1.4 percent to $6,209 per metric ton.

