(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose for the third time in four days as investors looked past staggering jobless numbers when the Federal Reserve released new measures to cushion the fallout from the coronavirus. Sovereign and corporate bonds advanced.

The S&P 500 Index climbed as much as 2.3% before paring gains. That brought this week’s increase to more than 12%. The Fed announced another series of sweeping steps to provide as much as $2.3 trillion in additional aid just as data showed the number of claims for unemployment benefits surged for a third week. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said U.S. fatalities from Covid-19 may be far fewer than earlier projections.

“Investors take comfort in the fact they feel like the Fed has their back,” said Dan Russo, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. “If you take that in conjunction with some of the Covid 19 numbers appearing to be on the right track, that’s led to a decrease in pessimism.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank was committed to using all its powers to help the country recover.

Oil surged as the world’s top producers agreed on a framework for a deal to curb output.

Brent futures jumped more than 10% as Saudi Arabia and Russia were said to have overcome their conflicts and reached an outline of an agreement on production cuts.

The Fed will wade into the municipal-bond market to an unprecedented degree, can now purchase “fallen angel” bonds from companies that have recently lost their investment-grade ratings, and has expanded its Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility to include top-rated commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

The surprise pledge from the Fed to buy recently downgraded corporate bonds boosted some of the biggest ETFs tracking the securities. The $14.8 billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF surged the most since January 2009.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose while government bonds in the region gained amid reports that Italy, Spain and the U.K. may extend lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Most Asian stocks rose, though Japanese shares retreated.

