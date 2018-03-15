The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Japanese stocks declined after the yen remained stronger against the dollar and a technical indicator signaled the recent run-up to the highest level in 26 years was excessive.

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds fluctuated in Europe and Asia as traders assessed the first statements of President Donald Trump’s new economic adviser. U.S. equity futures pared gains and Treasuries steadied.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was flat, with gains in insurance shares offsetting drops in household goods. Gold declined after new White House appointee Larry Kudlow said he’d sell the metal and buy the dollar, which gained on Thursday. Norway’s krone rose to the strongest level since early February after its central bank signaled faster interest-rate increases. The yen gained for a third day this week, and benchmark Treasury yields held at 2.81 percent.

Traders mulled prospects for more U.S. trade protectionism after Kudlow signaled support for a strong dollar and took a tough line on China. Lackluster U.S. retail sales data provided the last major economic indicator prior to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision next week. While an increase in borrowing costs at the meeting is seen as a done deal, it remains an open question whether U.S. policy makers will lift their expectations for the pace of future increases.

Elsewhere, oil traded in New York advanced above $61 a barrel as signs of stronger U.S. fuel consumption balanced OPEC forecasting for the first time that new supplies from its rivals will exceed demand growth this year. Bitcoin recovered some losses after touching the lowest level in a month.

Here are some of the key things happening this week:

Japan industrial production is out on Friday.

EU27 government officials discuss the European Union’s Brexit position.

And these are the main moves in markets:





Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.1 percent as of 8:21 a.m. New York time.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined less than 0.05 percent to the lowest in a week.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.1 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.1 percent.



Currencies



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1 percent.

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2352.

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 percent to the strongest level in almost two weeks.

South Africa’s rand declined 0.5 percent, the biggest fall in a week.

The British pound fell 0.2 percent to $1.394, the largest fall in a week.

Bonds



The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.81 percent, the lowest in two weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.58 percent, the lowest in more than seven weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 1.441 percent, the lowest in seven weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.7 percent to $61.37 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,322.66 an ounce, the weakest in a week on the biggest fall in a week.

LME copper fell 0.9 percent to $6,927.50 per metric ton, the largest fall in a week.

