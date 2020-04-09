(Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced globally alongside U.S. equity futures on Thursday as investors mulled estimates of how soon economies can ramp up again when the coronavirus outbreak eases. Oil rose after Russia signaled it’s ready to make production cuts.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index opened higher, with all major markets in the green. American index contracts swung from losses to gains, a day after the S&P 500 closed over 3% higher into bull-market territory. Most Asian stocks saw a modest rise, though Japanese shares retreated. Volumes were light ahead of the Good Friday holiday in many countries.

Treasuries rose. Most European government bonds dipped and the euro was steady hours after ECB President Christine Lagarde urged governments to get over differences as they prepare for a new round of talks on Thursday to revive their economies. Oil futures climbed as the OPEC+ coalition and Group of 20 oil ministers gather in two key video conferences this week to consider production cuts.

While the White House’s top health advisers develop criteria for safely reopening the U.S. economy in coming weeks should trends hold steady, the coronavirus claimed a record number of victims in the U.K. and Belgium, as well as in the hard-hit states of New York and New Jersey. Italy and Spain’s new cases crept up after several days of declines, raising questions about the speed with which southern Europe can begin to relax its stringent restrictions on public life and retailers.

“It’s all a question of when the economy reopens and how quickly that happens,” said Nancy Davis, chief investment officer of Quadratic Capital Management LLC. “We aren’t out of the woods.”

Earlier, Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the start of a turnaround in the fight against the coronavirus could come after this week. President Donald Trump tweeted about reopening sooner rather than later.

Elsewhere, the impact of the virus continued to surface in corporate results -- Switzerland’s two largest banks proposed delaying dividend payments amid the pandemic.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.5% as of 8:09 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.9%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1%.

The euro was little changed at $1.0863.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2385.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.95 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.75%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s increased four basis points to 1.994 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.30%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.377%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 5.7% to $26.53 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.6% to $1,656.83 an ounce.

Iron ore advanced 1.5% to $82 per metric ton.

Natural gas climbed 1.8% to $1.82 per mmbtu.

