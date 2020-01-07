This content was published on January 7, 2020 8:41 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and Asia jumped and U.S. equity futures advanced on Tuesday as investors set aside their fears about escalating tensions in the Middle East. Treasuries and gold fluctuated and the euro declined.

Markets were briefly roiled before the European open when an Iranian news agency said the country is assessing scenarios for its response to the U.S. killing of a military leader. Contracts for the S&P 500 briefly gave up all of the morning’s advance, but they went on to recover. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index opened higher, tracking Monday’s gains on Wall Street and a strong session for Asian equities.

Crude declined for the first time in four days. European bonds drifted lower. Gold erased a drop to flirt with its seventh straight advance.

Investors appear to have started the first full trading week of 2020 in a defiantly optimistic mood. Despite the unfolding crisis in the Middle East, which triggered a broad sell-off on Friday, risk appetite has returned and big money managers are showing few signs of panic.

The semi-official news organization Fars on Tuesday cited the head of Iran’s national security council saying the nation is assessing 13 possible scenarios for retaliation against the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

Here are some events to watch for this week:

U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI comes Tuesday.

Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida, John Williams, James Bullard and Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

The U.S. monthly employment report is due Friday.

These are moves in major markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3% as of 8:33 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.6%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1183.

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3199.

The Japanese yen dipped 0.1% to 108.46 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 1.82%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.27%.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 0.821%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.6% to $62.90 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,566.22 an ounce.

