Stocks, Yuan Rise After Huawei CFO Granted Bail: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities climbed with U.S. stock futures and the offshore yuan after the senior executive of China’s tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. was granted bail, potentially improving the outlook for U.S.-China trade talks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index jumped at the open after Canada ruled that Huawei’s chief financial officer, arrested at the behest of the U.S., can be released from jail. President Donald Trump added to the positive mood, telling Reuters that he’d consider intervening in the case if it helped get a China deal, and that he’d meet with President Xi Jinping if needed to advance the trade negotiations. Equity benchmarks rose in Japan, Korea and Australia. The Aussie edged up. Elsewhere, oil traded above $52 a barrel in New York.

Investors are also keeping watch on the risk of a shutdown of parts of the federal U.S. government, with Trump at odds with Democratic leaders in Congress over funding for a border wall with Mexico.

Overnight, a rally in U.S. stocks was snuffed out and the S&P 500 ended Tuesday flat. Carmakers in the U.S. rose as China signaled it may cut tariffs on auto imports. The pound earlier weakened as Brexit planning struggled to get back on track.

“For the time being, we maintain a defensive positioning,” said Jean-Pierre Couture, the chief economist and portfolio manager at Hexavest, a unit of Eaton Vance. “Many investors will be surprised when the slowdown is borne out by economic data and earnings announcements at the start of 2019.”

The Brexit issue continues to weigh on the pound. A leadership challenge to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May could be close, but the BBC reported the threshold of votes by Conservative members of parliament has not been reached.

In France, the spread between government bond yields and those in Germany rose to the highest since the 2017 election. France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to meet protester demands will have an impact on the country’s deficit, with the situation causing a new headache for the EU in its talks over the Italian budget.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

U.S. inflation data is due Wednesday.

The European Central Bank is set to end asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.7 percent as of 9:38 a.m. in Tokyo.

Japan’s Topix index added 1.6 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7 percent overnight.

FTSE China A50 futures gained 0.8 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.5 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 was little changed at the close of trading in New York.

Currencies

The yen held at 113.41 per dollar.

The offshore yuan added 0.3 percent to 6.8869 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.1329.

The British pound was at $1.2498 after falling 0.6 percent Tuesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.88 percent.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was stable at 2.46 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 percent to $52.16 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,243.59 an ounce.

