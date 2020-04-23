(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia advanced with futures in the U.S. and Europe turning higher, as investors assessed the further rebound in crude prices and a slew of earnings against more evidence of the severe impact from the pandemic. Oil edged up above $15 a barrel in New York.

Shares in Tokyo climbed to session highs of about 1% in afternoon trading. Equities in Korea and Hong Kong were also higher, though volumes were down across the region for a second day. Futures on the S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx 50 reversed earlier losses. Meantime, authorities in Hong Kong intervened for a third day to defend the currency peg, with the total selling now about $1 billion. Treasuries nudged higher, while the dollar dipped.

Oil futures pushed higher for a second day, following the historic tumble earlier in the week. President Donald Trump ordered the Navy to destroy any Iranian gun boats that harass American ships at sea. The biggest oil exchange-traded fund reshuffled the mix of futures it owns to track crude prices, extending their average expiration amid unprecedented volatility in its markets.

Investors are continuing to assess the pandemic’s damage to the global economy and corporate profitability, with a gauge of global equities up about 25% from its March lows. Earnings have so far been mixed: Positive results from Chipotle Mexican Grill and Texas Instruments came as Heineken NV canceled its interim dividend, while Kering said it doesn’t see a recovery in the U.S. or Europe before at least June or July after sales at its flagship brand Gucci tumbled.

Next up are China Life and Ping An Insurance, which may report big drops in first-quarter new business as lockdowns hit sales.

“For sure with this volatility we’ve seen year-to-date we are seeing value now appearing in Asian markets,” Wey Fook Hou, chief investment officer at DBS Group, said on Bloomberg TV. “For this recovery to be sustainable we really need to see the cases come down and economies gradually reopening.”

On the virus front: New York deaths were at the lowest rate since early April. Spain’s parliament backed the prime minister’s request to extend a state of emergency to May 9. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he anticipates most of the economy will restart by the end of August, while House lawmakers on Thursday are set to pass another round of aid.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.1% as of 6:15 a.m. in London. The gauge rose 2.3% on Wednesday.

Japan’s Topix index gained 1.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5%.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi added 1.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 107.79 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0972 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0827, little changed.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The Aussie added 0.1% to 63.31 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one point to 0.61%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 0.87%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude expiring in June rose 16% to $14.95 a barrel.

Gold was at little changed at $1,715.5 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes