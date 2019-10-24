This content was published on October 24, 2019 7:20 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced alongside Asian peers as a raft of upbeat corporate results helped investors shrug off more signs that global economic growth is losing momentum. Most sovereign bonds were steady in the countdown to several monetary policy decision, including in Europe.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index opened in the green as every major national gauge in the region climbed. Shares gained in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul, while the Shanghai benchmark was little changed. Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow indexes drifted and those on the Nasdaq 100 rose after solid earnings spurred gains in late trading on Wednesday.

In key earnings news:

Nokia beat expectations, but shares slumped after the company lowered its earnings guidance for this year and next and halted dividend payments.

Daimler numbers also exceeded estimates as the luxury-car maker said it will intensify efforts to cut costs.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s profit was wiped out in the third quarter because of a charge tied to a long running mis-selling insurance scandal.

Chemical maker BASF reported third-quarter profit that slightly beat estimates.

AstraZeneca raised its 2019 sales outlook again, helped by expansion in the key China market and new drugs for cancer.

Hyundai reported third-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates on a demand slump in China and costs to settle lawsuits.

Microsoft sales and profit got a boost from demand for Azure cloud-computing programs.

Tesla surged in late trading Wednesday after delivering strong results.

While not a uniformly positive picture, earnings season is dampening fears over the outlook for growth. About 80% of companies on the S&P 500 have topped expectations for profits so far, though Texas Instruments and Caterpillar both highlighted the uncertainty caused by trade tensions and global economic weakness. Data on Thursday showed South Korea’s economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter. Japan’s factory activity fell to the lowest level in three years.

“People were bracing for the worst” for this reporting season, Yana Barton, fund manager at Eaton Vance Management Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “So far we’re coming in a little bit better.”

Elsewhere, the pound edged higher as the wait goes on to hear if the EU will grant an extension to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. Oil gave back some of Wednesday’s advance which was triggered by a U.S. government report showing a surprise drop in crude supplies.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including Amazon.com.

Thursday brings several monetary policy decisions, including from the European Central Bank.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment the same day will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed as of 8:10 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.2%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped 0.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro advanced 0.1% to $1.1137.

The British pound climbed 0.2% to $1.2932.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.65 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.75%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.679%.

Commodities

Gold was little changed at $1,491.80 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.6% to $55.64 a barrel.

