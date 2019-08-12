A pedestrian looks an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Trading resumed Tuesday after a 10-day Golden Week holiday with a slew of news for investors to process. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks kicked off the week on the front foot, with European equities rising alongside U.S. futures and Asian shares edging higher as trade-war headlines took a breather. Treasuries and the yen advanced as gold slipped.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index opened in the green after declining for a second week running, while contracts for the Nasdaq 100 set the pace as futures for all three main U.S. equity gauges rose. Stocks in Shanghai jumped and they edged higher in South Korea, Sydney and Hong Kong, while many other major markets across Asia were shut for a holiday. The yen extended its rally for a fourth day. The yuan edged higher as China’s central bank fixing continued to signal its determination to manage an orderly currency depreciation. Italian bonds gained after Fitch affirmed the country’s credit rating on Friday.

Investors will be hoping for some calm this week after a tumultuous start to August across asset classes. Monday’s upbeat move for equities will help, but gains for the safest government bonds point to a lot of lingering caution. Traders have been increasing bets for central bank easing in recent weeks as the U.S. and China escalate their trade war and a slew of global data point to slowing growth.

“We remain cautious, as we believe that a number of challenges remain,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross asset strategist at Morgan Stanley in London. “Among them, the risk that high policy expectations make disappointment more likely, and that even if those aggressive expectations are met, easing isn’t expected to improve growth or inflation materially.”

Elsewhere, the South Korean won extended losses as data signaled exports are set to drop for a ninth straight month in August as the impact of the U.S.-China trade spat spreads. In Argentina, President Mauricio Macri’s poor showing in primary elections on Sunday will likely trigger a sell-off across the country’s assets.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include Barrick Gold, China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3% as of 8:08 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.9%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.1%.

The Shanghai Composite Index increased 1.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1192.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 105.46 per dollar.

Sterling appreciated 0.4% to 92.765 U.K. pence

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.72%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to 0.504%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s fell seven basis points to 2.313 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to -0.58%.

Commodities

Gold fell 0.3% to $1,492.34 an ounce, heading for the biggest drop in more than a week.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.2% to $54.37 a barrel.

LME aluminum gained 1%.

Iron ore fell 1.6% to $87.65 per metric ton.

