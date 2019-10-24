A worker operates a Caterpillar Inc. Lexion combine harvester to straight cut canola on a farm near Grosse Isle, Manitoba, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Canada's canola inventory rose to a record at the end of the crop year as China shunned imports of the oilseed following a diplomatic row over the arrest of a Huawei Technologies Co. executive. Photographer: Shannon VanRaes/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures rose alongside stocks in Europe and Asia on Thursday as a raft of upbeat corporate results helped investors shrug off more signs that global growth is losing momentum. Sovereign bonds fluctuated after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 led the way as futures for America’s main benchmarks all rose, a day after solid earnings spurred gains in late trading. News that China aims to buy at least $20 billion of agricultural products in a year if it signs a partial trade deal with the U.S. also aided sentiment. Car makers were among the big winners as the Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed alongside every major national gauge in the region. Shares advanced in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul, while the Shanghai benchmark ended little changed.

In key earnings news:

Tesla shares extended gains in early trading after it delivered strong results.

Twitter slumped in the pre-market after its revenue forecast missed estimates.

Microsoft gained after sales and profit got a boost from demand for Azure cloud-computing programs.

Daimler numbers exceeded estimates as the luxury-car maker said it will intensify efforts to cut costs.

Chemical maker BASF reported third-quarter profit that slightly beat estimates.

AstraZeneca raised its 2019 sales outlook again, helped by expansion in the key China market and new drugs for cancer.

Nokia beat expectations, but shares slumped after the company lowered its earnings guidance for this year and next and halted dividend payments.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s profit was wiped out in the third quarter because of a charge tied to a long running mis-selling insurance scandal.

Hyundai reported third-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates on a demand slump in China and costs to settle lawsuits.

The euro drifted and bonds showed little reaction following the ECB’s rate hold, which was widely expected. In his final press conference as president of the bank, Mario Draghi reiterated that downside risks for the region are prominent. The pound slipped as the wait continued for the EU to decide if it will grant an extension to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. The dollar was steady as data showed orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment declined for a second-straight month.

While not a uniformly positive picture, earnings season is helping ease investor fears over the outlook for world growth. About 80% of companies in the S&P 500 have topped expectations for profits so far, though Texas Instruments and Caterpillar both highlighted the uncertainty caused by trade tensions and global economic weakness.

“People were bracing for the worst” for this reporting season, Yana Barton, fund manager at Eaton Vance Management Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “So far we’re coming in a little bit better.”

Data on Thursday showed the euro-area economy stayed at the brink of contraction as manufacturing shrank for a ninth month. Germany’s outlook darkened and employment declined for the first time since 2013, though France’s services sector strengthened. Treasuries were steady but most European bonds edged lower after the data.

In Asia, South Korea’s economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter. Japan’s factory activity fell to the lowest level in three years.

Meanwhile, the krona strengthened as Sweden’s Riksbank kept rates unchanged but indicated it may hike in December. The lira weakened after the Turkish central bank cut interest rates more than expected.

Elsewhere, oil drifted lower as the gloomy economic data rolled in.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including Amazon.com.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.2% as of 8:36 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.6%.

The U.K.‘s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.9%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at $1.1127.

The British pound decreased 0.1% to $1.2895.

The Japanese yen advanced 0.1% to 108.56 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 1.74%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to -0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.667%.

Commodities

Gold increased 0.1% to $1,494.27 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.4% to $55.76 a barrel.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh and Vassilis Karamanis.

To contact the reporter on this story: Samuel Potter in London at spotter33@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, Yakob Peterseil

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

