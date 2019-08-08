This content was published on August 8, 2019 7:26 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European and Asian stocks rose with U.S. equity futures and the yuan after China’s stronger-than-expected daily fixing of its currency eased fears about a worsening trade conflict. Oil futures jumped.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed, led by tech and health-care shares, while contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after the underlying index eked out a gain on Wednesday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased for a second day, and China’s Shanghai Composite rebounded from the lowest level since February. Gains in the yuan helped lift the Australian dollar. U.S. Treasuries were steady while European government bond yields rose.

Thursday’s move by the People’s Bank of China was seen as an effort to stabilize its currency and went some way to easing market concern that peaked on Monday, when a weak reference rate helped trigger the biggest loss in the yuan since 2015 and fueled worries of further declines. Still, despite evidence of some renewed risk appetite, traders remain jumpy about the potential for escalation in the trade war with the U.S.

“It’s a signal that they want to contain the amount of depreciation that’s taking place to control sentiment and avoid any rush to the exit in terms of capital outflow,” Andrew Tilton, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg TV in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere, oil jumped after Saudi Arabia contacted other producers to discuss options to stem a rout that’s been driven by the worsening China trade conflict. Nickel surged as much as 13% before paring its gain as uncertainty around Indonesia’s ore export policy hung over the market. The Philippine peso will be in focus later Thursday when the central bank is expected to cut rates when it meets.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3% as of 8:14 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.1%, the biggest surge in more than six weeks.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.6%, the first advance in more than a week.

Germany’s DAX Index gained 1.4%, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%, the largest rise in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.

The euro gained 0.1% to $1.1215, the strongest in two weeks.

The British pound jumped 0.3% to $1.2177.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.1% to 106.14 per dollar.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 7.044 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 1.73%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.525%, the biggest advance in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to -0.56%, the first advance in two weeks.

Commodities

Gold decreased 0.2% to $1,498.35 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.9% to $52.56 a barrel.

Iron ore increased 2.1% to $90.92 per metric ton, the first advance in more than a week.

LME nickel surged 5.8% to $15,670 per metric ton to the highest in 14 months.

