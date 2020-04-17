(Bloomberg) -- Stocks pushed higher with U.S. equity futures on Friday as tentative steps toward restarting the world’s largest economy helped investors look past mixed progress on curbing the coronavirus and dismal data from China. West Texas oil slumped.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced, with all 19 industry groups in the green. Contracts on the S&P 500 jumped almost 2.5%, putting the benchmark on course for its first back-to-back weekly gain since before the market turmoil began in February. Investors are assessing both President Donald Trump’s guidelines to reopen the economy and a report that Gilead Sciences Inc. saw improvements in virus sufferers taking its drug.

The dollar erased an earlier decline versus its biggest counterparts. West Texas oil slumped to below $19 a barrel after a wave of gloomy demand forecasts. It is poised to drop about 20% for the second week in a row. Gold fell back below $1,700.

Investors in risk assets are ending the week on an optimistic note after the White House set guidelines to reopen the economy, though it has yet to ensure that widespread testing will be available as many business leaders have urged. The president is under pressure, with 22 million Americans applying for jobless benefits in a month, erasing a decade worth of job creation. At the same time, infections have surged in Russia, Germany and Singapore.

“The market is a bit optimistic right now,” David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “Ultimately we have to have really great coordination in order to see any real improvement in the economy.”

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off data showing China’s gross domestic product shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year ago, the worst performance since at least 1992 and below the consensus forecast of a 6% drop. The yuan edged higher offshore and Chinese shares gained.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar climbed and India’s central bank pledged to boost liquidity and expand bank credit; shares rallied in both markets.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 2.6% as of 10:31 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 2.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1.9%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro declined 0.2% to $1.0822.

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2426.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 107.81 per dollar.

The South Korean Won strengthened 0.9% to 1,218.05 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.63%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.20%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to -0.47%.

Italy’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 1.794%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 8.2% to $18.24 a barrel.

Copper gained 2% to $2.35 a pound.

Gold weakened 1.3% to $1,695.17 an ounce.

LME aluminum climbed 0.7% to $1,523.50 per metric ton.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

