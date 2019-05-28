This content was published on May 28, 2019 7:23 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European and Asian stocks rose with U.S. equity futures as traders returned from U.S. and U.K. holidays. The dollar advanced with Treasuries.

A rally in miners pushed the Stoxx Europe 600 index higher. Shares climbed in Japan and China on lower-than-usual trading volume after markets were shut Monday in the U.S. and U.K. for holidays. President Donald Trump declared Monday that the U.S. was “not ready” to reach a trade deal with China. Ten-year Treasury yields approached their lowest levels since October 2017 as the securities returned to trading. The offshore yuan weakened. The pound held losses and U.K. stocks climbed as traders kept watch on the race to choose Britain’s next prime minister.

Escalating tensions over the U.S.-China trade war has weighed on investor sentiment in May after talks stalled, pushing global stocks toward their first monthly decline of the year. Trump said Monday during a state visit to Japan that American tariffs on goods from China “could go up very, very substantially, very easily,” while over the weekend the Asian nation pushed back at the perception that the levies were hurting its economy.

“You’re probably going to get this continued to-ing and fro-ing,” in U.S.-China ties even if the tariff battle subsides, Catherine Yeung, Fidelity International Investment Director, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Friction over top manufacturers “will likely weigh on market sentiment over the longer term,” she said as focus continues on the Trump administration’s moves to cut off U.S. business with Chinese tech champions.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude oil steadied just under $59 a barrel.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday.

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data is due Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2% as of 8:12 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index jumped 0.6%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.3%, the largest climb in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%, the biggest advance in a week.

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1179, the largest fall in a week.

The British pound dipped less than 0.05% to $1.2674.

The Japanese yen gained 0.1% to 109.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.29%, the lowest in more than 19 months.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.956%, the lowest in more than two years.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.12%, the lowest in about three years.

Commodities

Gold declined 0.1% to $1,283.78 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.5% to $58.92 a barrel.

