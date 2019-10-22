This content was published on October 22, 2019 8:36 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped along with U.S. index futures on Tuesday as investors weighed a flurry of company results and the odds of a trade deal being agreed in November. Treasuries rose and the pound fluctuated.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was dragged down by households goods and food shares amid a mixed earnings picture. UBS profit beat estimates though the Swiss lender said it will book a roughly $100 million charge in the fourth quarter to restructure a unit. Drugmaker Novartis raised its earnings forecast for the third time this year. S&P 500 futures dipped after the underlying gauge closed above 3,000 on Monday, less than 1% from a record.

The British pound gradually weakened as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to put his Brexit deal to a vote. Crude oil was largely steady, gold rose and emerging-market stocks climbed.

It’s a huge week for corporate earnings, with around one-fifth of S&P 500 members due to report, including McDonald’s and Procter & Gamble on Tuesday followed by Microsoft and Caterpillar a day later. So far the results have generally surprised to the upside, reassuring investors that companies are weathering slowing growth and the trade war. All the same, analysts are cuting estimates for next year as the protectionist dispute between the world’s biggest economies continues to take a toll.

President Donald Trump stoked hopes that a trade deal can be reached next month, saying that China has indicated negotiations are advancing and has started buying more American agricultural products.

“There are still residual concerns about the outlook as we head toward Christmas with memories of last year’s price capitulation still fresh,” Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, wrote in a note to clients. “But earnings so far aren’t as bad -- or should I say much worse -- than thought. And there is still much cash on the sidelines, and the increase in bond yields is mildly supportive of stocks.”

Earlier in Asia, shares jumped in South Korea -- which is seen as a proxy for global trade -- while they posted more modest increases in Hong Kong, Australia and China. Japan was closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, the shekel fluctuated after Benjamin Netanyahu again failed to form a government in Israel. The Canadian dollar showed little reaction as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in elections, though with a reduced mandate.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.1% as of 9:25 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.3%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dipped 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.2%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1134.

The British pound declined 0.2% to $1.2932.

The Japanese yen gained 0.1% to 108.52 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.37%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to 0.734%.

Commodities

Gold gained 0.3% to $1,488.67 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3% to $53.17 a barrel.

--With assistance from Justina Vasquez and Andreea Papuc.

To contact the reporter on this story: Samuel Potter in London at spotter33@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, Todd White

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

