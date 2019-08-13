This content was published on August 13, 2019 8:42 AM

European stocks slipped, Asian shares slumped and U.S. equity futures fluctuated on Tuesday as turmoil in Hong Kong and Argentina spooked investors already on edge over the trade war. The dollar strengthened and gold advanced.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell for a third day, dragged down by industrial and banking shares, while contracts on the three major U.S. equity indexes swung between gains and losses. In Asia, a regional benchmark headed for its biggest drop in a week. Hong Kong stocks were the worst hit as anti-government protesters again targeted the airport and the city’s leader warned it risked sliding into an “abyss.” Japan’s Topix gauge erased this year’s gain as it reopened following a long weekend.

Treasuries were steady alongside the yen, which held on to four sessions of gains. China’s 10-year bond yield slipped briefly to 3% for the first time since 2016 as data showed credit demand in the country dropping.

The latest sell-off in risk assets is adding to already skittish sentiment across markets during the low-volume month of August. With the U.S. and China offering no respite to their trade war and a slew of data pointing to slowing global growth, traders will look to this week’s euro-zone GDP figures and industrial production reports from both China and America for further clues to the outlook.

“You’ve got the problem of the protectionist push leading to this downdraft in the economic data, leading to stretching the cycle,” said Ben Powell, chief Asia-Pacific strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute. “A combination of those two themes is creating quite an unusual and challenging macro investment environment that we all have to wrestle with.”

Signs of the trade war’s impact are growing. Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero. In Europe, Henkel missed quarterly profit estimates, which the maker of detergents blamed on a competitive retail environment and the trade conflict’s impact on its adhesives unit.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s peso sank on Monday and its equities crashed after voters turned on the president in a primary vote. Elsewhere, oil was steady and gold climbed a second day.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s JD.com, Tencent and Alibaba; Cisco, Walmart and Nvidia of the U.S.; the U.K.’s Prudential; Australia’s Telstra; Europe’s Swisscom and brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% as of 9:21 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 1.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 2.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1%.

The onshore yuan decreased 0.1%.

The euro dipped 0.2% to $1.1191.

The Hong Kong dollar advanced less than 0.05% to 7.846 per U.S. dollar.

The British pound declined 0.1% to $1.2061.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 1.64%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.47%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.61%.

Italy’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 1.706%.

Commodities

Gold climbed 0.9% to $1,524.30 an ounce.

Silver increased 2% to $17.41 per ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $54.84 a barrel.

