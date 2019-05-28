This content was published on May 28, 2019 8:21 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity futures fell as traders returned from U.S. and U.K. holidays and took a cautious outlook. The dollar advanced with Treasuries.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index declined, led by banks and chemicals. Earlier in Asia, shares climbed in Japan and China on lower-than-usual trading volume after markets were shut Monday in the U.S. and U.K. for holidays. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since October 2017 as the securities returned to trading, hours after President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. was “not ready” to reach a trade deal with China. The offshore yuan weakened. The pound edged lower and U.K. stocks climbed as traders kept watch on the race to choose Britain’s next prime minister.

Escalating tensions over the U.S.-China trade war has weighed on investor sentiment in May after talks stalled, pushing global stocks toward their first monthly decline of the year. Trump said Monday during a state visit to Japan that American tariffs on goods from China “could go up very, very substantially, very easily,” while over the weekend the Asian nation pushed back at the perception that the levies were hurting its economy.

“You’re probably going to get this continued to-ing and fro-ing,” in U.S.-China ties even if the tariff battle subsides, Catherine Yeung, Fidelity International Investment Director, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Friction over top manufacturers “will likely weigh on market sentiment over the longer term,” she said as focus continues on the Trump administration’s moves to cut off U.S. business with Chinese tech champions.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude oil steadied just under $59 a barrel.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday.

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data is due Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2% as of 9:10 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped less than 0.05%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.2%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.

The euro dipped less than 0.05% to $1.1189.

The British pound decreased 0.2% to $1.2659.

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.34 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 2.28%, the lowest in more than 19 months.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.956%, the lowest in more than two years.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.12%, the lowest in about three years.

Commodities

Gold declined 0.2% to $1,283.02 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.6% to $58.98 a barrel.

