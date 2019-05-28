This content was published on May 28, 2019 5:34 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks chalked up modest gains in thin trading, with no U.S. moves to react to thanks to the Memorial Day holiday. Treasuries edged higher.

Shares climbed in Japan, China and Hong Kong on lower-than-usual trading volumes due to U.S. and U.K. market closures Monday. European and U.S. futures pointed to gains. President Donald Trump’s declaration Monday that the U.S. was “not ready” to reach a trade deal with China had little impact in markets. The yuan dipped as Tuesday’s session wore on. U.S. 10-year yields approached their lowest levels since October 2017.

Earlier, European stocks advanced with bonds after EU elections. And the pound dipped below $1.27 as traders kept watch on the contest to choose Britain’s next prime minister amid the Brexit quagmire. Italian bonds dropped as the country was said to face a $4 billion fine over failure to rein in debt.

Investors are looking for fresh cues after trade frictions and soft economic data have put global stocks on course for their first monthly decline of 2019. Trump gave no indication of a let-up in tensions with China, saying during a visit to Japan that tariffs on Chinese goods “could go up very, very substantially, very easily.”

“You’re probably going to get this continued to-ing and fro-ing,” in U.S.-China ties even if the tariff battle subsides, Catherine Yeung, Fidelity International Investment Director, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Friction over top manufacturers “will likely weigh on market sentiment over the longer term,” she said as focus continues on the Trump administration’s moves to cut off U.S. business with Chinese tech champions.

Elsewhere, crude oil rose above $59, and iron ore prices built on their recent rally.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday.

China provides the first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data is due Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% as of 2:13 p.m. in Tokyo.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5%.

South Korea’s Kospi index was flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%.

S&P 500 Index futures rose 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen traded little changed at 109.54 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.9192 per dollar, down 0.2%.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The euro was at $1.1183, down 0.1%.

The British pound was at $1.2675 after falling 0.3%.

Bonds

Ten-year Treasury yields dipped 1 basis point to 2.31%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.54%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.9% to $59.17 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.5% to $1,282.89 an ounce.

Iron ore futures in Singapore climbed toward $100 a ton, about 0.4%.

