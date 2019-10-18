European Union (EU) flags stand in a hall ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Negotiators from the U.K. reached an agreement with officials in Brussels Thursday that could pave the way for Britain to finally break its 46-year-old ties to the European Union this month. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures fluctuated alongside European stocks on Friday as earnings season rolled on and investors reviewed a mixed bag of economic data from China. The dollar edged toward its weakest close since July.

Contracts on all three major U.S. gauges pointed to a directionless start on Wall Street, after the S&P 500 ended Thursday just 1% from its highest-ever level. In Europe, declines in automakers and food shares weighed on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. Renault plunged as much as 15% after the carmaker cut its full-year forecast, and rival Volvo declined after saying it was preparing for more output cuts for next year. Yogurt giant Danone dropped after reducing its 2019 outlook.

Treasuries ticked lower while most sovereign bonds fell across Europe. Oil futures nudged higher. The lira jumped after Turkey and the U.S. agreed to a temporary cease-fire plan for Syria. The pound edged up, poised for a third week of gains, before U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks parliamentary backing on Saturday for his Brexit deal.

Investors are seeking a fresh stimulus for equities as the weekend approaches. American earnings so far have been relatively upbeat, after Morgan Stanley became the latest big bank to buck concerns about weak growth. Traders will be parsing through data from China, which showed GDP slow to 6% in the third quarter, with limited pick-up from domestic demand, but factory output improve and retail sales hold up.

“With investors pricing in Boris Johnson’s inability to get his Brexit deal passed through the House of Commons, and the slowing activity data out of China this morning, there’s probably less likelihood of another leg higher coming for the S&P to set a new record today,” Aneeka Gupta, associate research director at asset manager WisdomTree in London, said in an interview. “The companies reporting earnings don’t look big enough to change global sentiment.”

Earlier in Asia, shares closed down in Shanghai after news that Chinese GDP rose by the least since the early 1990s last quarter. Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea gave up gains to finish lower.

Remaining events this week:

The IMF and World Bank host annual meetings of global finance chiefs in Washington

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed as of 6:32 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 Index decreased 0.5%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index decreased 0.2%.

Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul 100 Index surged 3.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.2897.

The euro was steady at $1.1128.

The Turkish lira rose 0.7%.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis points to 1.766%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to -0.38%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.7% to $54.33 a barrel.

Gold declined 0.2% to $1,488.71 an ounce.

Natural gas rose 0.6% to $2.331 per mmbtu.

