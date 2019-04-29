Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan's broad Topix index and blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average were poised to enter a correction as the nation's shares headed for the biggest decline since June 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Next China, a weekly dispatch on where the country stands now and where it's going next.

Stocks fluctuated at the start of a holiday-truncated week packed with data releases providing clues on global economic growth. The dollar strengthened as Treasury yields rose.

Futures on the S&P 500 pointed to a steady open in America after U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March while the Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation gauge eased to a one-year low. Retailers and oil companies led a decline on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as crude extended its slide from a six-month high and data showed euro-area economic confidence at a two-year low. Equities in South Korea and Hong Kong climbed, while those in China and Australia dipped.

Spain’s benchmark stock index underperformed as Socialist Pedro Sanchez looked set to return as the country’s prime minister after snap elections. Markets in Japan remained shut for holidays, with many others set to follow suit on May 1.

Investors are assessing whether the global economy and the steady flow of corporate earnings will continue to provide support for this year’s equity bull run. U.S. spending and price data Monday reinforced the Federal Reserve’s patient stance on interest rates before the central bank’s policy decision later this week. The focus now turns to the jobs report Friday. Traders will also continue to monitor high-level trade talks between China and America for signs of progress toward a more concrete deal.

Elsewhere, oil extended a decline following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to pressure OPEC to cut prices and as doubts grew about the impact of supply squeezes from Russia and Iran.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, Alphabet, GE, Pfizer, HSBC, Macquarie, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin travel to Beijing to continue trade talks. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

Euro-zone GDP data and China’s manufacturing PMI are due on Tuesday.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 185,000 in April. Economists expect the employment situation report will show an April unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.1 percent as of 8:38 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose less than 0.05 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed less than 0.05 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.5 percent, the biggest climb in almost two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 percent.

The euro advanced less than 0.05 percent to $1.1153.

The British pound decreased less than 0.05 percent to $1.2912.

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 percent to 111.77 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.51 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.00 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 1.151 percent.

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.04 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3 percent to $63.14 a barrel, the lowest in more than three weeks.

Gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,282.97 an ounce, the largest decrease in almost two weeks.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.1 percent, reaching the lowest in seven weeks on its fifth straight decline.

--With assistance from Yakob Peterseil.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Brand in Cape Town at rbrand9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, Todd White

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram