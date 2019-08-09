The Hapag-Lloyd AG Leverkusen Express sails out of the Yangshan Deepwater Port, operated by Shanghai International Port Group Co. (SIPG), in this aerial photograph taken in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Trump's threat to raise tariffs on all Chinese goods last week shattered a truce reached with Xi just weeks earlier, unleashing tit-for-tat actions on trade and currency policy that risk accelerating a wider geopolitical fight between the world's biggest economies. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell with Treasuries while the dollar fluctuated as investors again fretted over an escalation of trade tensions with China.

Chipmakers led the S&P 500 lower after Bloomberg reported the Trump administration delayed licensing decisions for American companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies, adding to a week of tit-for-tat escalations between the world’s two largest economies. The equity benchmark halted a three-day rally that wiped out losses from Monday, when China’s currency devaluation sparked the biggest stock rout of the year. It’s now lower for the week.

The latest trade salvo rattled stocks, bonds, currencies and even soybean prices around the world. Huawei suppliers Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. declined, while chipmakers including Qualcomm and Xilinx retreated. Huawei’s dollar bond spreads widened. The offshore yuan weakened versus the greenback and the yen gained.

As the protectionist showdown between the U.S. and China drags on, investors are struggling to gauge the likely outcome and potential impact on asset prices. That’s driving up volatility in the stock, bond and currency markets as traders try to predict the road ahead for corporate profits, interest rates and economic growth.

“We’re getting signs that both the economy and earnings will continue to slow in the second half and these new tariffs will only create more headwinds,” said Matt Maley, an equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “That will keep corporate managers on the sidelines.”

Elsewhere, oil gained and gold held near $1,500 per ounce. Italian bonds tumbled as the government coalition teetered, raising the prospect of snap elections. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell, capping a second weekly decline. The pound weakened after data showed the U.K. economy shrank for the first time in more than six years.

Asian stocks were broadly higher, though Shanghai equities finished lower for the seventh time in eight sessions and Hong Kong shares also fell.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% as of 9:57 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 2.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The onshore yuan declined 0.2% to 7.0571 per dollar.

The euro advanced 0.1% to $1.1193.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.3% to 105.79 per dollar.

Britain’s pound fell 0.5% to $1.207.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.7%.

Italy’s 10-year yield surged 20 basis points to 1.73%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.58%.

Commodities

Gold fell 0.2% to $1,497.76 an ounce.

West Texas crude gained 3.3% to $54.29 a barrel.

Copper slipped 0.1% to $2.604 a pound.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen, Adam Haigh and Todd White.

To contact the reporters on this story: Vildana Hajric in New York at vhajric1@bloomberg.net;Brendan Walsh in Austin at bwalsh8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, ;Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Brendan Walsh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

