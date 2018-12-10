Stocks Drop as Trade Concerns Fester; Euro Climbs: Markets Wrap

This content was published on December 10, 2018 11:02 AM

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures declined and European stocks followed Asian shares lower as traders fret over the outlook for global growth and a potential escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing. The euro advanced.

Chemical companies led the retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as contracts on the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes all languished in the red. The glum mood follows weak economic data out of China and news the country’s vice foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s CFO. The euro strengthened on upbeat German trade data, while the dollar drifted. Treasuries and European sovereign bonds were mixed. The pound fell as Prime Minister Theresa May met with her cabinet.

Sentiment in financial markets has been fragile in recent weeks as traders gauge whether the Fed will slow its tightening path amid lingering trade war fears. Data has started to hint at slowing growth in the world’s top two economies, with signs that demand remains sluggish in China coming on the heels of a moderating U.S. labor market.

Politics also remains high on the agenda, with the U.K. leader deciding whether to delay a crucial parliamentary Brexit vote or risk defeat. The EU Court of Justice upped the stakes on Monday, saying the country could unilaterally choose to change tack and stay in the union. Meanwhile there’s another change of personnel in the White House, as Chief of Staff John Kelly prepares to step down, removing a key force for West Wing discipline from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Elsewhere, India’s rupee fell with stocks and bonds as exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set for tight electoral contests in key states before general elections next year. Oil erased some of Friday’s rally triggered by OPEC and its allies agreeing on production cuts.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The U.K. House of Commons will vote on the EU divorce deal on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Theresa May confronted by opponents within her own Conservative Party.

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.3 percent as of 10:51 a.m. London time, hitting the lowest in eight months with their fifth consecutive decline.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.7 percent to the lowest in about two years.

The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 0.5 percent, hitting the lowest in almost 16 months with its fifth consecutive decline.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.4 percent to the lowest in almost four weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 percent.

The euro advanced 0.2 percent to $1.1403, the strongest in three weeks.

The Japanese yen climbed less than 0.05 percent to 112.68 per dollar, the strongest in three weeks.

The British pound declined 0.2 percent to $1.2704, the weakest in almost four months.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index decreased 0.5 percent to the lowest in more than a week on the largest dip in more than two months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.86 percent, the biggest climb in two weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.25 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.24 percent, the lowest in 16 weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s fell four basis points to 2.8415 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 0.4 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6 percent to $51.76 a barrel.

LME copper declined 0.6 percent to $6,110.50 per metric ton.

Gold declined 0.2 percent to $1,246.69 an ounce, the largest drop in more than a week.

