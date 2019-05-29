This content was published on May 29, 2019 7:17 AM

Stocks retreated globally along with U.S. equity futures while sovereign bonds rallied as investors drove yields down to multi-year lows on a fresh wave of risk aversion. Gold climbed with the yen.

Declines in miners and banks pulled the Stoxx Europe 600 Index lower, after equities in Japan and South Korea bore the brunt of losses in Asia. Chinese shares edged higher. The rally in 10-year Treasuries further inverted a part of the yield curve watched for its history of signaling recessions. Benchmark yields slid to the lowest since 2016 in Japan, to a record low in New Zealand and below the central bank’s policy rate in Australia. The dollar edged higher versus its major counterparts for a third day. The yuan weakened after earlier holding steady following news that the People’s Bank of China had injected the most in money-market operations since January.

Investors are gauging warning signals flashing in fixed-income markets with little expectation of a quick improvement in the economic growth outlook or the U.S.-China trade war, as the full impact of American tariff hikes is yet to kick in. Beijing is gearing up to use its dominance of rare earths as a counter to Washington. A raft of American data tomorrow will give traders more to chew on as they reassess the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

“The drop of the U.S. Treasury yield is an indicator of growing uncertainty,” Lena Komileva, chief economist at G Plus Economics Ltd., told Bloomberg TV in London. “It’s quite clear now that we are past that cyclical peak for earnings and the cyclical trough in credit spreads.” Treasuries are “going to be very well-supported here,” she added.

The gap between three-month and 10-year rates fell to minus 12 basis points Wednesday, the most since 2007 after breaking past a March level.

“Certainly the fact that it has inverted to a greater extent in the last couple of days than we’ve seen previously must be ringing a couple of alarm bells,” Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and emerging-market strategist at Morgan Stanley, told Bloomberg TV. He expects to see the 10-year yield moving “down toward 2%.”

Elsewhere, West Texas oil futures dropped, losing all of their gains from Tuesday, as they dipped below $59 a barrel in New York.

Here are some key events coming up:

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data are due Thursday.

On Thursday, U.S. data including personal income and spending, and initial jobless claims will provide more clues on the outlook for the world’s biggest economy and the Fed’s policy path.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.9% as of 8:10 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.6%.

The Kospi index declined 1.2% on the largest drop in two weeks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.5%, to the lowest in almost 20 weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2% toward the highest close in about five months.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1153.

The British pound dipped 0.1% to $1.2643.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1% to 6.916 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped four basis points to 2.23%, the lowest in 20 months.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.08%, the lowest in more than 15 months.

Italy’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 2.703%, the highest in a week.

Australia’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 1.4855%, the lowest on record.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.3% to $58.37 a barrel.

LME nickel decreased less than 0.05% to $12,120 per metric ton.

Gold increased 0.3% to $1,283.94 an ounce.

Corn advanced 3.5% to $4.35 a bushel, the highest in a year.

