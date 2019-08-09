Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Japan’s currency rose against every single Group-of-10 peer in the first half, with an average 4.8 percent gain. Now a combination of U.S. protectionism, European populism and emerging market turmoil threatens to push the yen even higher in the second half, according to analysts. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell with European shares while Asian stocks were mixed as positive sentiment from Wall Street’s rebound Thursday was offset by resurfacing trade tensions. Italy’s sovereign bonds tumbled as the government coalition teetered.

Contracts on all three major U.S. gauges retreated, with Uber sliding in early trading after results disappointed analysts. The Stoxx Europe 600 decline was led automaker shares and Italian stocks, with the nation’s debt also slumping on the prospect of snap elections. Asian stocks were up overall, though Shanghai equities finished lower for the seventh time in eight sessions and Hong Kong shares fell. Bloomberg reported the White House is holding off on licensing decisions for American companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies after Beijing said it was halting purchases of U.S. farming goods. China’s yuan weakened.

The dollar held steady and Treasuries nudged higher as a measure of underlying U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July. The pound slipped versus both the euro and greenback after data showed the U.K. economy shrank for the first time in more than six years in the second quarter. Gold fluctuated around $1,500 per ounce.

Global equities end the week still struggling to recoup Monday’s plunge amid persistent concerns over trade, the weakening yuan and more violent protests in Hong Kong. As the protectionist showdown with the U.S. drags on, China’s producer-price index contracted for the first time in nearly three years, complicating efforts by its central bank to support the second-biggest economy. The American data added to signs of muted inflation that may reinforce the case for further Federal Reserve easing.

“Trade issues continue to be exacerbated and we’re in somewhat of a quagmire,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed income strategist at People’s United Advisors, told Bloomberg TV. “It seems that neither Trump nor China has any real incentive to come to the table.”

Elsewhere, bond yields in Japan declined after its central bank changed purchases across three maturity zones, signaling an attempt to steepen a yield curve that had been flattening. The yen strengthened for a third day. And oil futures climbed, but were still poised for a big weekly loss as investors weighed the deteriorating China trade dispute against the latest steps from Saudi Arabia to stabilize the market.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% as of 8:32 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.3%.

The Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.7%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 2.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased less than 0.05%.

The onshore yuan declined 0.2% to 7.058 per dollar.

The euro advanced 0.2% to $1.1201.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.3%.

Sterling sank 0.8% versus the euro.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.71%.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.217%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed 28 basis points to 2.369 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.58%.

Commodities

Gold fell 0.2% to $1,497.50 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.1%.

LME zinc fell 1.5% to $2,269.00 per metric ton.

Iron ore decreased 2.7% to $88.23 per metric ton.

