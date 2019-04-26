This content was published on April 26, 2019 8:37 AM

Pedestrians walk past an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Japanese shares fell, with the Topix index capping its worst annual performance since 2011, in a year that saw U.S.-China trade tensions deal a heavy blow to investor sentiment. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

European stocks and U.S. equity futures nudged lower alongside Asian shares on Friday as earnings season continued apace. The dollar steadied before the release of first-quarter American growth data.

Raw material producers fell, outweighing gains in healthcare companies to drag the Stoxx Europe 600 into the red. In corporate news, Deutsche Bank cut its revenue target and AstraZeneca posted an increase in cancer-drug sales. Contracts on the Nasdaq rose as futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. Treasuries edged into the green alongside most European sovereign debt.

In Asia, shares finished slightly lower as an unexpected tumble in Japanese industrial production underscored worries over the global expansion. The yuan edged up after President Xi Jinping said his country won’t engage in currency depreciation.

At the end of a busy week for earnings, investors are taking stock of both good and bad corporate surprises against a fragile economic backdrop. U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due Friday will be closely watched as they seek reasons to reignite the 2019 rally in risk assets.

Developing-nation currencies and shares were steady. The pound was little changed, with Prime Minister Theresa May preparing to admit that the U.K. won’t be able to avoid taking part in European elections. Crude oil fell for a third day in New York.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased less than 0.05 percent as of 9:32 a.m. London time to the lowest in more than a week.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.1 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.1 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained less than 0.05 percent.

The euro jumped 0.1 percent to $1.1141.

The Japanese yen decreased less than 0.05 percent to 111.66 per dollar.

The British pound gained less than 0.05 percent to $1.2905, the first advance in a week and the biggest climb in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose 0.1 percent, the first advance in a week and the largest advance in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.52 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.02 percent, the lowest in more than two weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 1.14 percent, the lowest in more than two weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s decreased one basis point to 2.692 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased less than 0.05 percent.

Brent crude dipped 0.2 percent to $74.23 a barrel.

LME copper rose 0.7 percent to $6,409.50 per metric ton, the biggest advance in more than a week.

Gold climbed 0.4 percent to $1,282.33 an ounce, the highest in more than a week on the largest increase in more than two weeks.

