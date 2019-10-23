This content was published on October 23, 2019 1:42 PM

A pedestrian walks past the Wall Street subway station near New York Stock Exchange.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks edged higher as investors sifted through a batch of earnings reports. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 Index rebounded, trading near the 3,000 level, led by commodity and financial shares. Boeing Co. drove gains in the The Dow Jones Industrial Average after the company said it still expects that the 737 Max will be cleared to fly this year. Chipmakers took a hit after Texas Instruments Inc. gave a weaker-than-expected forecast and warned that trade tension is making customers far more cautious.

In earnings news:

Caterpillar Inc. said it will buy back $1 billion in shares in the fourth quarter even as it trimmed its full-year profit amid heightened “economic uncertainty.”

Eli Lilly & Co. slid as sales for a pair of key drugs drew criticism from Wall Street, despite an increased guidance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell on concern over the rising cost of wages and delivery. Still, sales beat estimates.

IRobot Corp. sank after cutting the high end of its revenue view.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained after boosting its adjusted earnings per share forecast.

Boston Scientific Corp. surged after raising its revenue outlook.

After the market closes, EBay Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ford Motor Co., Tesla Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are due to report results.

Elsewhere, the pound rose as the European Union considered granting another delay to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. Oil fell as Russia sounded a cautious note on whether OPEC and its partners may cut production further, while industry data showed U.S. crude inventories were expanding.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investing decisions.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% to 2,997.11 at 9:41 a.m. in New York.

The Dow Average added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq-100 Index declined 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The euro was little changed at $1.112.

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2893.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.58 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.74%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to -0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield slid three basis points to 0.683%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1% to $53.94 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.5% to $1,494.70 an ounce.

--With assistance from Michael Msika, Adam Haigh, Todd White and Robert Brand.

