(Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity-index futures began the week edging higher along with Asia shares as investors awaited fresh developments on foreign trade and a slew of results from major companies including Amazon.com.

Advances in banks and automaker shares helped give the Stoxx Europe 600 Index a firm start, while equities in Asia turned higher late in the session. The pound dropped hours before the U.K. Parliament re-considers Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement. Futures on the S&P 500 Index nudged up, with American stocks still within sight of a fresh all-time high. The dollar was steady against its major trading peers, after finishing its worst week since June. Treasuries slipped.

With industry heavyweights China Mobile, McDonald’s and Amazon.com all on the docket for results this week, investors will get many chances to see how corporations are withstanding the effects of trade tensions, slowing growth and Brexit. China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday there had been “substantial progress” with the U.S. to lay the foundation for an initial accord on trade.

“It would be significant if they can get a phase one deal signed before Thanksgiving -- the probability of that is probably a little bit over 60% right now,” Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services, told Bloomberg TV. “This is a very important issue, and I think it could remove a lot of uncertainty.”

In the U.K., Johnson is making a fresh bid to deliver on his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 by putting his exit deal to a vote in the House of Commons. His attempt on Saturday was derailed by MPs.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Canada votes in a national election.

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Microsoft, Daimler, Kia Motors, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar and UBS.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1% as of 8:09 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 Index dipped 0.1%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%.

Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul 100 Index sank 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound dipped 0.5% to $1.2917.

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1154.

The South Korean won strengthened 0.8% to 1,172.06 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.50 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.78%.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.741%.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to -0.36%.

Australia’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 1.1515%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.1% to $53.85 a barrel.

Gold increased 0.1% to $1,491.44 an ounce.

Silver gained 0.9% to $17.71 per ounce.

LME nickel fell 0.8% to $16,105 per metric ton.

