(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed on some signs the coronavirus outbreak is either leveling off or easing, with traders assessing the first reports of the cloudy corporate earnings season.

Equities extended their advance as White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business that, in the next few days, President Donald Trump will make some “important announcements” regarding state guidelines on reopening the economy. The S&P 500 jumped to a one-month high and the Nasdaq 100 surged more than 3% -- with gains in giant technology companies pushing the index through its 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages.

Johnson & Johnson surged after posting stronger sales and boosting its quarterly dividend while reining in its outlook for the year ahead. In a very volatile session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. slumped as their profits were hit by major provisions.

Treasuries advanced, while the U.S. dollar retreated against its major peers. Oil erased earlier gains as the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from the world’s biggest producers.

As the earnings season kicks off, investors will get a sense of how bad the pandemic could hit global companies. The International Monetary Fund said the “Great Lockdown” recession would be the steepest in almost a century and warned the world economy’s contraction and recovery would be worse than anticipated if the coronavirus lingers or returns. Traders also focused on whether trillions of dollars in stimulus and rescue plans will sustain the rally in risk assets amid uncertain corporate profits.

“This will be a unique earnings season,” Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, wrote in a note. “But it remains critically important because it’ll give us microeconomic insight into the question of ‘How bad is the damage?’ -- which remains the single most important question we all need to answer to successfully navigate this market over the medium and longer term.”

Investor pessimism over the pandemic’s economic damage is at “extreme” levels with cash positions at the highest since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a Bank of America Corp. survey.

In focus this week:

Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. report results Wednesday; BlackRock Inc.’s earnings are set for Thursday.

South Korea holds parliamentary elections and the Bank of Canada has a rate decision Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, U.S. retail sales are poised to fall in March by the most ever.

China releases GDP, industrial production and retail sales and jobless figures Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 increased 2.5% at 12:14 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.

The euro climbed 0.4% to $1.0961.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.6% to 107.14 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased three basis points to 0.74%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped four basis points to -0.38%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to 0.337%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 5.6% to $21.15 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.3% to $1,766.90 an ounce.

