U.S. stocks extended a weekly loss to the worst since Christmas, while Treasuries rallied a fourth day as the Trump administration’s trade spats intensified. Oil tumbled.

The S&P 500 dropped to a 12-week low, bringing its May decline past 6% after President Donald Trump threatened to place escalating tariffs on Mexico. The Dow Jones Industrial average careened toward a sixth weekly loss, the longest slump since 2011. The Mexican peso tumbled more than 2%, while the yen jumped the most this year. Bund yields sank to a record as investors sought havens.

The 10-year Treasury rate slid below 2.20% for the first time in 20 months, and a key portion of the yield curve inverted further, adding to investor angst over the threat of a recession. The credit market’s fear gauges moved by the most in almost three weeks to show the riskiest high-grade and junk bond markets since January.

“When you get a piece of bad news, you take a breath and you try to understand is it as bad as it seems. This one seems pretty bad,” Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager with Federated Investors, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters. “There’s just a level of unpredictability that was introduced last night that I don’t think is helpful to the markets.”

The latest move by the self-described Tariff Man would put 5% American duties on all Mexican imports on June 10, rising to 25% in October unless Mexico halts “illegal migrants” heading to the U.S. Evidence emerged Friday that economic growth is holding up when a crucial measure of U.S. inflation watched by the Federal Reserve picked up in April for the first time this year and Americans’ spending and incomes topped forecasts.

Trump’s Mexico declaration and a Bloomberg report that China is planning to restrict rare-earths exports leave markets set for a turbulent end to what’s been a rough month for global stocks. Treasuries have benefited from haven demand, with yields on 10-year notes down to 2.15% Friday compared with 2.50% at the start of the month.

Elsewhere, gold climbed to a two-week high while oil slumped to less than $54 a barrel in New York amid concerns about global demand.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index sank 1.3% at 2:35 p.m. in New York.

The Dow average lost 1.2% and the Nasdaq 100 slid 1.3%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.8% to the lowest in 15 weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1169, the first advance in a week.

The Japanese yen jumped 1.1% to 108.48 per dollar.

The offshore yuan declined 0.1% to 6.93 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased six basis points to 2.15%, hitting the lowest in almost 21 months with its fifth straight decline.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 1.95%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.20%, the lowest on record.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.094%, the lowest in almost three years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 5.4% to $53.54 a barrel, the lowest since February.

Gold gained 1.3% to $1,304.81 an ounce, the highest in seven weeks.

