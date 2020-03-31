(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst quarter since 2008 as investors debate whether the market meltdown has ended given the continued spread of the new coronavirus. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 turned lower in the afternoon session, led by banking and technology shares, after spending most of the morning higher after a consumer confidence measure and a regional manufacturing reading fell less than expected.

Stocks are down 18% this year as measures to combat the pandemic shutter large parts of the economy. Unprecedented government spending and monetary stimulus lifted stocks from a rout that reached 33%, but the hit to GDP is shaping up to be monumental, with Goldman Sachs now forecasting a 34% contraction in the second quarter before a sharp rebound.

As March ends, financial markets that have been upended since the Covid-19 virus first made headlines in January are showing signs of calming. Still, the quarter delivered astounding superlatives:

The record bull market in U.S. stocks turned into a bear market on March 12, 11 years and three days after the last one ended.

Bloomberg’s dollar index surged 6%, most since 2016, even after tumbling more than 3% since March 23.

The Cboe Volatility Index averaged 57.1 in March, triple the mean in the prior decade.

European shares plunged more than 20% for the worst three months since 2002. Spain lost 30%.

West Texas oil lost 65%, the worst quarter on record.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.94% on Jan. 20. It fell to 0.31% by March 9 and is just over 0.6% now.

Gold topped $1,700 in early March before plunging $200 an ounce. It’s on track for a sixth quarterly gain.

China’s Shanghai Composite lost 10%, while Tokyo’s Topix fell almost 20% in its worst three months since 2008.

Copper fell 23% and nickel lost 19%, both most since 2011.

The pound fell more than 6%, while the yen was virtually flat versus the dollar.

South Africa’s rand had its worst quarter since 2001 and Mexico’s peso fell the most since 2008.

On Tuesday, investors focused on signs that Congress could deliver a fourth round of stimulus as the virus spreads deeper in the country. President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking a $2 trillion infrastructure package. Treasuries edged higher, while the dollar gained and crude pushed back above $20 a barrel.

Investors are at a crossroads, questioning whether extraordinary stimulus by countries and central banks can counter further retrenchment of firms and consumers as the outbreak spreads.

New York City, which is emerging as the new epicenter of the pandemic, reported a 16% increase in deaths in six hours. Italy and the Netherlands are considering extending lockdowns, and Spain’s 849 deaths were the most in one day for the country.

“The recent market movements do reflect efforts to factor in what has happened on the pandemic control side of things and the stimulus measures,” Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR, said by phone. “It’s almost certain that we’ll continue to see volatility.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose and a measure of corporate-credit stress eased. Equities were mixed in Asia, where China had stronger-than-anticipated manufacturing data. The dollar rose versus the euro and three other major peers. The yen sank as the end of Japan’s fiscal year brought positioning adjustments. The ruling party proposed the country’s biggest-ever stimulus package worth 60 trillion yen ($554 billion).

In China, the official purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.0 this month. That’s up from a record low of 35.7 in February and above the 50 mark which signals improving conditions. Still, China’s bureau of statistics cautioned that the single-month data didn’t necessarily mean that economy has returned to normal level amid continuing coronavirus concerns.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1% as of 1:15 p.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 0.2%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 1.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The euro declined 0.6% to $1.0978.

The British pound added 0.1% to $1.2398.

The Japanese yen gained 0.1% to 107.83 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 0.66%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed by two basis points to -0.46%.

Commodities

Gold sank 2.2% to $1,607.10 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.2% to $20.34 a barrel.

