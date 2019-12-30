This content was published on December 30, 2019 4:36 PM

Investors monitor stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on May 8, 2019. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell in light volumes on the penultimate day of a blockbuster year for markets. Treasuries and the dollar declined.

The S&P 500 dropped in trading more than 30% below its 100-day average amid the countdown to the New Year’s Day holiday Wednesday. Tech shares paced losses. The benchmark is still headed for its best year since 2013 and fourth monthly gain in a row.

Ten-year Treasury yields advanced the most in two weeks to above 1.92%, while the dollar fell for a third straight session as the yen and pound strengthened.

“This whole week’s going to be slow, so I wouldn’t attribute any day’s movements or any movements this week to anything in particular,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust. “The market is in an interesting spot, we’ve run up quite a bit, technically the market is overbought.”

Investors are acting with caution in thin pre-holiday trading at the end of a year that’s propelled global equity benchmarks to record highs. With the Federal Reserve on hold and U.S.-China trade talks unlikely to produce new breakthroughs anytime soon, some traders don’t see enough fuel that could drive risk markets much higher.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude turned lower following a report that Iran detained a fuel tanker.

Here are some events to watch for this week:

China’s official manufacturing PMI is due Tuesday, and the Caixin version comes Thursday.

Most global markets will be closed on Jan. 1. U.S. fixed-income markets also close early at 2 p.m. EST Tuesday.

World leaders including China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are set to deliver New Year addresses.

Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be released on Friday.

U.S. ISM manufacturing is also due Friday. The Institute for Supply Management’s PMI is forecast to show a contraction for a fifth straight month.

These are some of the moves in major markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% as of 11:32 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.8%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.4%.

The British pound rose 0.4%.

The euro climbed 0.3% to $1.1215.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.6% to 108.83 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed five basis points to 1.93%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed seven basis points to -0.19%.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped nine basis points to 0.846%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $61.28 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.3% to $1,515.54 an ounce.

(An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that today is Monday, not Friday, in first paragraph.)

