Stocks Fall on Heightened Trade Worry; Euro Climbs: Markets Wrap

This content was published on December 10, 2018 8:13 AM

A pedestrian is reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average entered a correction as the nation’s shares posted the biggest decline since November 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher.

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid in Europe and Asia as futures pointed to U.S. shares extending Friday’s decline amid a potential escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing, and after signs China’s economy remains under pressure.

Miners and energy producers led the retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, while futures on the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes were all in the red as Asian shares dropped across the board. Dampening the mood at the start of the week was weak data on China’s slowing economy and news the country’s vice foreign minister has summoned the U.S. ambassador Terry Branstad to protest the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer. The euro rallied and the dollar edged lower while Treasuries and European sovereign bonds were mixed.

Sentiment in financial markets has been fragile in recent weeks as traders gauge whether the Fed could slow its tightening path as trade war fears linger. It’s unclear how much the summons of the U.S. ambassador, China’s most public display of anger over the arrest, will mark a heightening of tensions.

Meanwhile, signs that demand remains sluggish in the world’s second-largest economy came on the heels of data showing the U.S. labor market moderated in November. It’s emboldening those who are betting on a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate increases next year.

Also on investors’ minds is a likely Tuesday House of Commons vote on Brexit. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May faces stiff odds, and must decide whether to risk a defeat or postpone. And there’s another change of personnel in the White House, as Chief of Staff John Kelly prepares to step down, removing a key force for West Wing discipline from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Elsewhere, India’s rupee fell with stocks and bonds as exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set for tight electoral contests in key states before general elections next year. Oil steadied after Friday’s rally triggered by OPEC and its allies agreeing on production cuts.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The U.K. House of Commons will vote on the EU divorce deal on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Theresa May confronted by opponents within her own Conservative Party.

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2 percent as of 8:03 a.m. London time, hitting the lowest in more than two weeks with their fifth consecutive decline.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.6 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 0.4 percent, hitting the lowest in almost 16 months with its fifth consecutive decline.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.2 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.1429, the strongest in three weeks on the biggest climb in more than a week.

The Japanese yen increased 0.1 percent to 112.63 per dollar, the strongest in three weeks.

The British pound climbed less than 0.05 percent to $1.2728.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index fell 0.4 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 2.85 percent, the biggest increase in two weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.25 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.254 percent.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s advanced four basis points to 2.9232 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed less than 0.05 percent to the highest in three weeks.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.1 percent to $52.55 a barrel.

LME copper fell 0.4 percent to $6,122.00 per metric ton.

Gold declined 0.1 percent to $1,247.95 an ounce, the largest drop in more than a week.

