(Bloomberg) -- European shares fell with U.S. equity futures while Asian stocks were mixed as positive sentiment from a strong day on Wall Street was offset by resurfacing trade tensions. Italy’s sovereign bonds tumbled as the government coalition teetered.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index’s decline was led by automaker shares and a more than 2% drop in Italian stocks. The nation’s debt also slumped on the prospect of snap elections. Contracts on all three major U.S. gauges dipped. Asia stocks were up overall, though Shanghai equities retreated for the seventh time in eight sessions, and Hong Kong shares also fell as Bloomberg reported the White House is holding off on licensing decisions for American companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies. China’s yuan weakened, giving up most of yesterday’s gain.

The pound weakened versus the dollar after data showed the U.K. economy shrank for the first time in more than six years in the second quarter. Treasuries ticked higher alongside gold, which traded just above $1,500 per ounce.

Global equities are ending the week still struggling to recoup Monday’s plunge amid ongoing trade worries and concern that China may continue allowing its currency to weaken. As the protectionist showdown with the U.S. drags on, the Asian country’s producer-price index contracted for the first time in nearly three years, dimming the outlook for manufacturers’ profits. Investor focus will now turn to the release on Friday of American producer prices for July.

“Trade issues continue to be exacerbated and we’re in somewhat of a quagmire,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed income strategist at People’s United Advisors, told Bloomberg TV. “It seems that neither Trump nor China has any real incentive to come to the table.”

Elsewhere, Japanese bond yields sank after the central bank changed purchases across three maturity zones in moves that indicated it’s seeking to address a flattening yield curve. The yen strengthened for third day. Oil ticked higher but was still poised for a big weekly loss as investors weighed the deteriorating China trade dispute against the latest steps from Saudi Arabia to stabilize the market.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% as of 10:30 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.3%.

The Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.7%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 2.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped less than 0.05%.

The onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.056 per dollar.

The euro climbed 0.2% to $1.1202.

The Australian dollar gained 0.1%.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.71%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.60%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed 28 basis points to 2.377 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.58%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.5%.

LME zinc declined 1% to $2,281.00 per metric ton.

Iron ore fell 3.4% to $87.61 per metric ton.

