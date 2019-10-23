This content was published on October 23, 2019 7:29 AM

A collection of British five pound banknotes, sit in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The U.K. currency is getting harder to trade, and to predict, because the nation’s exit from the European Union has changed the rules of engagement. Photographer: Miles Willis/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell in Europe along with American equity-index futures as investors found little in geopolitical developments and earnings reports to sustain optimism for global economic growth. U.S. and European sovereign bonds advanced.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped at the open, led by technology shares, as a sell-off in chip shares circled the globe after semiconductor giant Texas Instruments delivered a fourth-quarter forecast below every analyst estimate. Earnings at Swiss industrial giant ABB also missed forecasts. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added to yesterday’s declines after TI’s earnings, while those on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones also edged lower.

Equities were mixed in Asia, where Hong Kong underperformed after the Financial Times reported the Chinese government is drafting a plan to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Risk appetite was held at bay as traders waited to hear if the European Union would grant an extension to the U.K.’s Brexit plan. The pound fluctuated versus the dollar after two days of decline, with an early British election now looking more likely.

With the U.K. Parliament blocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to rush his Brexit deal into law, proceedings are in limbo, though European Council President Donald Tusk said he’d recommend the EU accept the U.K.’s request for an extension. Away from politics, eyes stayed focused on the torrent of earnings still to come this week, including those from Microsoft, Ford and Boeing. While some of the numbers have surprised positively, Texas Instruments was a reminder that the global economy still faces headwinds.

Elsewhere, oil dipped, retracing some of Tuesday’s jump triggered by a report that OPEC and allied crude producers will discuss deepening supply cuts next month. Gold gained for a second day.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Microsoft, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.3% as of 8:23 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 Index dipped 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound increased 0.1%.

The euro was little changed at $1.1127.

The Japanese yen gained 0.1% to 108.38 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.75%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped four basis points to 0.675%.

Italy’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to 0.899%.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.291%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $54.17 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,491.39 an ounce.

Iron ore increased 0.9% to $84.31 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

To contact the reporters on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net;Todd White in Madrid at twhite2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Robert Brand

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram