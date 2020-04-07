(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as investors weighed whether the spread of the coronavirus may be slowing in several major economies. Oil sank as investors weighed whether the world’s biggest producers will be able to strike a deal that cuts enough output.

The S&P 500 was little changed after climbing as 3.5%. If the benchmark held the highs, the index would meet the time-honored definition for the start of a bull market. Earlier, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced after the rate of new infections slowed in France and in Italy, the original epicenter of the continent’s outbreak.

“With the volatility being so wild lately, it doesn’t take much for the buyers to pull-in their horns,” said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “When oil rolled over, stock buyers got a little nervous.”

New York’s rate of new coronavirus infections tapered for a third straight day, stoking optimism that the pandemic may finally be approaching a peak in the state where it has hit hardest.

Elsewhere, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose more than 2% after adding nearly 3% a day earlier. Chinese stocks climbed and the yuan strengthened in the wake of further targeted stimulus by policy makers as Shanghai reopened after a long weekend. China said it didn’t have any new deaths for the first time since the pandemic emerged.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram