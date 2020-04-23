(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks erased most of their gains after a report said that a leading antiviral drug performed poorly in its first clinical test.

The S&P 500 was little changed after rising as much as 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index turned negative. Gilead’s potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, the Financial Times reported, citing draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organization.

“Investors have pinned their hopes on continued progress toward curve flattening and eventually a vaccine. They are willing to look past negative economic prints for now and focus on more favorable developments that suggest current headwinds could prove transitory,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “Today’s sudden reaction illustrates how fickle investors are in the current environment.”

Exxon and Chevron were the biggest gains in the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index. Crude oil climbed above $17 a barrel in New York, two days after futures dropped below zero. Equities gained earlier even after a report showed U.S. jobless claims surged by 4.4 million last week. Total job losses now exceed 26 million in the wake of the economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

